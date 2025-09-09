The Emotions Bill Belichick Felt After Getting Win Number 1
The former New England Patriots' head coach, Bill Belichick, won his second game ever at the college ranks — inside a stadium that went 4,000 people over capacity, the home of the Charlotte 49ers, Jerry Richardson Stadium.
The Tar Heels defeated the 49ers, 20-3, led by an offensive attack centered around the running backs and a much-improved outing by quarterback Gio Lopez. UNC is now 1-1 after Saturday night, when rain took its place for some time, delaying the contest 30 minutes after its scheduled kickoff time.
Once the contest ended, Belichick spoke to the media expressing his feelings about the win.
- "It's great, but it's really about the team," said Belichick following the win. "The players went out there and made the plays tonight. The staff did do a great job. It's disappointing Monday night against TCU, but these guys bounced back, all of them, players, coaches, our staff, support, people, everybody. And just got back to work, we were determined to have a better outcome. And so, I was really proud of what they did. They're the ones that really deserve the credit tonight."
UNC is taking strides in the right direction, despite the sloppy football at times. However, the running back room became an identity and could be that way throughout the rest of the season. Even Lopez used the ground plenty of times to move the chains toward the end zone.
North Carolina Looks Ahead to Richmond at Home
Belichick now prepares for his second home game in year one in Chapel Hill, taking on the Richmond Spiders, who are 1-1, losing to Lehigh and winning against Wofford. The crowd inside Kenan Stadium may not be as grand as the season opener, which is understandable, considering what happened the last time out. But with each win, the Tar Heels regain the poise of the fans — because let's be honest — the loss against TCU was... pretty bad, a 34-point loss is not sweet.
Five days away, and North Carolina will be back on the gridiron once more — it has a 93.2% chance of winning, according to ESPN Analytics. The contest takes place at 3:30 p.m. on the ACC Network. Maybe the Tar Heels can ride the momentum from Charlotte and change the narrative of how the season turns out.
