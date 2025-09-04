Tar Heels' Bill Belichick: A Sense of Hope Lost
What happened? Where did it go? Why was the UNC football team struggling to keep its momentum after its outstanding first drive of the game on Labor Day night? Was it a fluke? A dream? A trick?
TCU's Head Coach Sonny Dykes stepped all over the Tar Heels in the first game of the Bill Belichick era in Chapel Hill. The 73-year-old, with eight Super Bowl rings, did not find the right magic necessary to combat anything the Horned Frogs were doing.
Years later, the thought of UNC's first game underneath one of the best coaches in all of sports may be seen as a joke, or maybe it was a taste of what UNC football could be (the rest of this season will determine that). Students of UNC were not enjoying what was happening on the field either, disappearing before the fourth quarter.
After the conclusion of the game, Coach Belichick spoke to the media and shared what went wrong and led to the 34-point loss.
- "Multiple things," said Belichick. "You know, anytime you give up two turnovers or touchdowns offensively, that's not good. Give up several long plays on defense where they gained a lot of yards on one play. So just, just too many, too many of those. One thing, it was a combination of multiple things, too many three-and-outs, too many long plays on defense, and then two turnovers. Well, we had three turnovers, two turnovers for touchdowns."
One good thing for the Tar Heels: it was only game one under Coach Belichick.
What Happened to Bill Belichick's Offense?
In his debut, South Alabama transfer Gio Lopez showed why he was recruited and paid the big bucks to play for UNC. But then... it did not go that way on the second drive, or the third drive, or even the fourth drive.
TCU's defense was there on each step, covering Lopez's intended targets and making life difficult. Although it's worth noting that the competition Lopez faced is a step above what he played in seasons prior, respectively, and with time, maybe he finds his groove.
On the other hand, Max Johnson's brief moment of play gave all of the UNC fans left in the stands something to cheer about — throwing a touchdown to his brother brought life to Kenan Stadium. Could he be the starting quarterback moving forward? These are just one of the many things Coach Belichick and his staff have to figure out before its contest against Charlotte on the road this Saturday, September 6.
