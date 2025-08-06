Bill Belichick’s Right-Hand Man is Making Bank
With more and more college athletic programs being run like professional sports franchises, general managers have become the new norm at college football programs across the country.
North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick knew he needed someone to handle the off-the-field team building while he handled the coaching part. So, he hired his close confidante, former NFL executive Michael Lombardi, as the general manager of North Carolina’s football program. He’s getting paid handsomely for the position as well, with a yearly salary of $1.5 million and more details are coming out about his contract.
While it’s his yearly salary has been known since February, WRAL released new information regarding his contract. According to the report, Lombardi signed a three-year deal on July 13 that began on Dec. 14, 2024 and runs through Jan. 15, 2028. Lombardi was also given $15,000 for relocation expenses, a $10,000 signing bonus and will be allocated up to $7,500 a month for a vehicle.
Lombardi also has a hefty bonus structure as well:
- “Non-Elite” Bowl: One Month’s Salary ($125,000)
- “Elite Non-CFP” Bowl: One Month and a Half’s Salary ($187,500)
- ACC Championship or College Football Playoff Appearance: Two Months Salary ($250,000)
- National Title: Two Months’ Salary ($250,000)
Essentially, if North Carolina won the national championship at any point during Lombardi’s contract, he could make up to $2 million in a single season. Also included is a $2,500 bonus if Carolina’s APR is 975 or above.
The contract also included offset language and a duty to mitigate if Lombardi were fired before it expired.
Lombardi is believed to be the highest-paid general manager in college football. According to Football Scoop, USC’s Chad Bowden reportedly earns $1 million, while Ohio State’s Mark Pantoni—who helped build last season’s national championship roster—makes $900,000. Texas Tech’s James Blanchard turned down a $1.575 million offer from Notre Dame, which would have made him the highest-paid in the role.
General manager positions have become increasingly lucrative, drawing top talent from across the sport. One notable example is Jim Nagy, who left his role as executive director of the Senior Bowl to join Oklahoma as GM for $750,000.
Lombardi was Belichick's first hire when he took the job and the two have worked extensively on building a winning roster at UNC. The two brought in 70 or more new players to the roster, including some high-quality ones in quarterback Gio Lopez (South Alabama) and corner back Thaddeus Dixon (Washington) through the transfer portal.
Lombardi's son, Matt, is UNC's quarterbacks coach.
