Hubert Davis’ Delivers Cold Truth About UNC

It has not been a smooth couple of weeks for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who ended the season losing two consecutive games.

On Thursday, the Tar Heels face the 11-seed VCU Rams in the first round of the NCAA Tournament . During his weekly radio show, head coach Hubert Davis explained how the team had their best practice of the year.

Davis' Thoughts

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates with guard Seth Trimble (7) during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

“They were ready to go,” Davis said. “I think if I called practice [Sunday], we would have practiced at my house. They were so fired up to get back to work. This was our most competitive practice that we’ve had,” he said. “It was really good, really spirited, and it was a really good practice [Monday].”

After earning a double bye in the ACC tournament, the Tar Heels dropped their first game in the quarterfinals against the Clemson Tigers. Davis explained how the team must be better moving forward.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) and Clemson Tigers guard Dillon Hunter (2) react at the end of the game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“Obviously, we were disappointed in the way that we played against Clemson,” Davis explained. “We just didn’t play well. When you don’t play well … you don’t have to play your best, but you have to play well, and you have to play well consistently.”

North Carolina thrives in turning over their opponents and taking advantage in transition. While that is the Tar Heels' bread and butter, Davis also believes his team can operate at a high level in the half-court offense.

Change of Script Heading Into NCAA Tournament

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) shoots in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“I want one of four things,” the 55-year-old head coach said what he wants the end product to be on a fast break. “I want a lay-up or dunk, a post catch, get fouled, get to the free-throw line, or a quick open three by our best three-point shooters.”

“If we don’t have that, then I want us to get to our specific spots after we’ve run in our specific lanes to be able to go into secondary break,” Davis continued. “We’ve got a number of secondary-break plays and different types of options that we can run out of those plays, depending on the defense, depending on us, through scouting, what we feel like would be good attacking and getting a good early shot."

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) moves the ball against the Clemson Tigers during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“If we don’t have that, then we’ll go into our freelance, which we call Bulldog, and it is organized,” Davis said of the half-court operation. “It’s structured, but it also gives the guys the spacing and balance and gives the guys concepts to be able to use out there: moves, cuts, spacing to be able to get great shots."