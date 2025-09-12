3 Quotes from Bill Belichick's Running Back Davion Gause
The UNC football team has lost against the TCU Horned Frogs and earned its first win facing the Charlotte 49ers. Head Coach Bill Belichick will make his second home appearance in front of the Tar Heels fans inside Kenan Stadium on Saturday — taking on the Richmond Spiders, who also stand at a record of 1-1 — losing to Lehigh and defeating Wofford.
Sophomore running back Davion Gause made an impact in his first year in Chapel Hill, finishing the season with 67 carries, 326 yards (averaging 4.9 per carry) and four touchdowns — his longest rush stretched for 21 yards. So far through two games under Belichick, he has 10 carries, 37 yards and one touchdown.
On There Being Multiple Running Backs and Having the Opportunity to Play
- "There's really no pressure to it towards us having, like, five backs, it just let you know to give it all when you're out there on the field and you got fresh legs coming in right after you."
On the Decision to Return to Chapel Hill for Another Year
- "What played into me coming back this year was Coach Belichick, and Coach Means coming back as the running back coach. He was here with me last year. We had a good, great relationship, so it wasn't a question for me to come back this year."
On Freshman Running Back Demon June and His Performance Against Charlotte
- "He kind of chill as a teammate and as a running back, he explosive, powerful, as he showed flashes against Charlotte."
Gause has shared the snaps with fellow running backs Caleb Hood, Demon June, Benjamin Hall and Charleston French. Belichick and Offensive Coordinator Freddie Kitchens have decided to go with a running back by committee approach, but perhaps Gause, alongside June (considering his performance when UNC took on Charlotte), could become the two main backs for the offense moving forward.
North Carolina is working its way toward finding a team identity, whether it's a passing team, a running team, or a defensive team; it would be beneficial for the Tar Heels to find consistency that fits with the personnel. From the quarterback to even the kicker, this is a brand new team with 70 players and a head coach who is new to the college world of football.
