Breaking Down Terrence Brown’s Journey to North Carolina

As part of the North Carolina Tar Heels' rebuild this offseason, head coach Michael Malone identified former Utah guard Terrence Brown as an ideal option in the backcourt. The 6-foot-3, 174-pound guard ultimately signed with North Carolina earlier this offseason.

Earlier this week, Brown explained his decision-making process and what led him to choose the Tar Heels over other blue blood programs.

Brown's Explanation

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

"I’d definitely say getting to where I am now is because of resiliency,” Brown said. “I’ve had to go through a lot of adversity to get where I’m at now, and I’m not satisfied at all. I think keeping God first and always keeping my family closer, knowing where I came from, that’s the stuff that’s brought me from grinding in Minnesota to about to play at North Carolina. I understand that you have to be humble because as quickly as you get all this, it can be taken away.”

Although he averaged nearly 20 points per game last season at Utah, the senior guard did not feel satisfied, as the Utes finished with a 10-22 record. Instead, Brown prioritized winning and success in his next destination.

“I had a great individual season at Utah, but the team didn’t,” Brown explained. “I wanted another opportunity to go somewhere and win. I also want to play in the NBA. Once I saw that Coach [Michael] Malone was going there, it felt like a no brainer. He’s been at the highest level and won a championship. Plus, he’s such a straight-forward and caring person."

"He has a great heart, and he checks in with me all the time. Coach [Sean] May was telling me that usually the assistants bring players to the head coach to look at. He said, with me, Coach [Michael] Malone brought my name to the assistants. That stuck out to me and showed the love was real with the coaches.”

Prior to his decision to sign with the Tar Heels, Brown's aunt passed away. Brown spoke on why he is wearing the No. 1 at North Carolina next season, which will honor his late aunt.

Mar 3, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) reacts after making a shot and being fouled by the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

“I chose that number because the [North] Carolina visit was the only visit she got to take with me,” Brown said. “The last number she ever saw me wear was the No. 1 UNC jersey.”

Main Takeaways

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brown's journey to Chapel Hill is a touching story that embodies how the Tar Heels will carry themselves in 2026. Right now, North Carolina is being evaluated as a reclamation project , and expectations are relatively low, with the number of newcomers and changes to the coaching staff and roster.

That being said, the Tar Heels could exceed those expectations, and the Utah transfer will be a major component in establishing that narrative. Unlike last season, North Carolina's strength will reside in the backcourt, with Brown, Neoklis Avdalas, and Matt Able leading the way offensively. This is an intriguing roster heading into next season, and the Tar Heels possess the tools to develop into a contender in 2026.