What Matt Able's Return Means for UNC

Matt Able has withdrawn from the 2026 NBA Draft and will officially be playing for the North Carolina Tar Heels next season.

After several weeks of uncertainty, head coach Michael Malone and his staff can let out a huge sigh of relief, as Able will officially be suiting up in the Tar Heel uniform in 2026.

Able's Announcement

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) brings the ball up the court in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“I’ve decided to withdraw my name from the 2026 NBA Draft and continue my development at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill,” Able said. “Grateful for the feedback I received throughout this process and excited to be part of the Tar Heel family.”

What This Means for North Carolina

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) scores as Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It goes without saying that this is the best news possible for the Tar Heels, as this solidifies the backcourt and does not force the 54-year-old head coach to pivot to another option. At this point in the offseason, there would not be much on the market that would replace Able's value on next season's roster.

Able had flown under the radar throughout the entire offseason, including in the transfer portal. The 6-foot-6, 211-pound wing suddenly emerged as a legitimate two-way player during the NBA scouting combine earlier this month. While Able elevated his draft stock through his performances in drills and scrimmages, raising the possibility of leaving Chapel Hill, he simultaneously provided a snapshot of his potential in Malone's system.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade with guard Matt Able (3) in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

One area in which Able excelled at the combine was the shooting drills. In the spot-up shooting drill, the North Carolina State transfer ranked 11th among all prospects, connecting on 17-of-25 attempts. In the three-point star drill, Able ranked 25th among all prospects, hitting 13-of-25 attempts.

Yes, Able's standout performance in Chicago was a development that led to sleepless nights in Chapel Hill, but it proved that Able could solve a major weakness that hampered North Carolina last season.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In 2025, the Tar Heels were a below-average three-point shooting team, with center Henri Veesaar leading them in three-point percentage (42.6 percent). Derek Dixon finished second on the team, connecting on 39.7 percent from beyond the arc in 2025. Beyond that, the Tar Heels did not possess another player who shot 35 percent or higher from three-point range.

Able will not only be a leading contributor in solving that issue, but he also doesn't necessarily need the ball in his hands to get into space along the perimeter. During his freshman year at North Carolina State, Able shot 41.6 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Mar 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) reacts after scoring against the Stanford Cardinal during the second half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Yes, Able is a very capable ball handler, but he can also operate off the ball, which will fully unlock North Carolina's offensive operation. Being able to work off screens and explode to passing lanes will be a perfect fit alongside Terrence Brown and Neoklis Avdalas, who expect to be the Tar Heels' main two on-ball guards.

As Able demonstrated at the scouting combine, he is also capable of creating off the bounce, which is just another highlighting feature of how versatile this team will be under Malone next season.

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) drives against Pittsburgh Panthers guard Barry Dunning Jr. (22) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

North Carolina should be ecstatic about how this all unfolded, and Able now has a legitimate opportunity to establish himself as one of the best players on this team while developing his skill set and further elevating his draft stock heading into 2027. Overall, this is a win-win for both parties, with the Tar Heels exponentially strengthening their position in the ACC .