Matt Able’s Decision Listed As One To Watch

The North Carolina Tar Heels have been patiently awaiting Matt Able's final decision on his future, as the 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard is considering keeping his name in the 2026 NBA Draft.

When head coach Michael Malone successfully recruited the North Carolina State transfer, it was assumed that Able would undoubtedly suit up for the Tar Heels next season. However, Able was invited to the NBA scouting combine, and he accepted the invitation to showcase his talents to scouts and league executives.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Since then, the freshman guard has been a standout performer in the week-long event, and his draft stock has benefited from his production in drills and scrimmages. Able has also kept the door open to playing in Chapel Hill next season, but it is no guarantee that it will happen. On Tuesday, ESPN's Jeff Borzello provided another perspective on the situation.

Borzello's Thoughts

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade with guard Matt Able (3) in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"Able had one-and-done buzz entering his freshman season at [North Carolina] State but averaged just 8.8 points and didn't start a single game," Borzello stated. "He transferred to North Carolina after the season ended, looking to regain some of his stock -- and got an early start on generating draft buzz with a standout performance at the combine."

"Under first-year coach Michael Malone, Able would be expected to become one of the offensive focal points for the Tar Heels on the perimeter, alongside fellow transfers Neoklis Avdalas (Virginia Tech) and Terrence Brown (Utah)," Borzello continued. "If Able returns to college and builds off his combine performance, he could be one of the better scorers in the ACC next season."

How Important Is Able for the Tar Heels?

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) and Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) fight for the ball in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

When news first broke that Able had committed to North Carolina in the transfer portal, it was not viewed as a marquee acquisition. However, as the offseason has progressed, people have acknowledged that Able's role at North Carolina State has limited his impact. That said, he had several flashes during his freshman season, which is why multiple elite programs , including North Carolina, had many lucrative offers for his services.

Additionally, Able dominated at the scouting combine , recording 32 points, seven rebounds, and two assists while shooting 11-of-25 from the field, including 7-of-14 from three-point range, in two scrimmages against fellow draft prospects. What Able illustrated on tape, paired with his performances this past week, is why Able's potential in Chapel Hill is sky-high, especially with Malone at the helm. Able could develop into one of the star players in the ACC.