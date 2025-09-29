After Bye Week, UNC Football’s Identity Put to the Test
UNC football will come off its first bye week of the 2025 season when it plays the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, October 4, at noon. The Tigers will hold a record of 1-3, losing to LSU, Georgia Tech, and Syracuse, with their only win so far against Troy, by a score of 27-16. Head coach Dabo Swinney has not had the season everyone quite expected from his roster, but with eight games left to go, Clemson can turn the tide — just like North Carolina.
Although for head coach Bill Belichick, offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens and defensive coordinator Steve Belichick, will they be able to whip the Tar Heels into better shape during their week off from playing any games? Will the bye-week help save it from any more embarrassment?
The season opener, when it faced TCU, was a disaster — getting blown out on national TV is never fun (I'd assume). But North Carolina was able to get two straight wins over the Charlotte 49ers and the Richmond Spiders, with the in-state contest being much more underwhelming than anyone anticipated.
The assumption of going out and beating an American Athletic Conference program by 30-plus points is valid to think, especially after a school such as UNC was destroyed in front of its home crowd. However, that simply was not the case. whatsoever.
Will Tar Heel Fans See a Difference After the Bye-Week?
If the quarterback position has been reevaluated and switched to Max Johnson, then the odds of UNC getting similar results are the same, if not, higher, to happen. Quarterback Gio Lopez has not lived up to what he was able to produce at South Alabama, and while he has had small moments of hope for the future, there have also been a ton of moments that make you question Belichick's decision to start him over Johnson.
North Carolina's offensive line does not help either, but the decision-making by Lopez when reading his options is head-shaking. A win for North Carolina sets them in a good position to continue moving forward, but it is still good to keep in mind that there is talent on Clemson's roster — despite the results thus far.
This matchup between the Tar Heels and Tigers is a toss-up, but North Carolina has the home advantage that should give them even the slightest lift.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!
Please follow us on X when you click right here!