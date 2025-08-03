Tar Heels Insider Podcast: O-Line UNC's Biggest Strength
On this episode of the Tar Heels Insider Podcast, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI beat writer Grant Chachere explains why the Tar Heels' biggest strength on the offense is the offensive line.
To watch today's episode, view below.
Here is a transcript from running back Caleb Hood's press conference after practice on Aug. 2.
Q: Caleb. I mean, I know you. Years ago, you started several games, came back, kind of took a reserve role, and now this year, you and Gause … fresh. Talk about your decision to withdraw from the transport and come back where you have more of an opportunity to get good playing time …
Caleb Hood: I think for me, I just want to play somewhere. I feel like Carolina has always been like my dream school. And you know, I was in the portal. I just wanted to go play somewhere and just, you know, get some playing time, prove myself I can. I can be like that guy. And you know, I was, you know, talk to Belichick, and you want me to come back and hit me kitchens and Lombardi. And, you know, I just feel like this is where God wanted me to be at the end of the day. And, you know, I just give all credit to God. And yeah, I just this place for me.
Q: Caleb, you dealt with your shared mentors during your college career, with that with that background, how inspiring was it for you to see your quarterback, Max Johnson, just grinding and grinding and grinding for basically an entire year to get back to this point after he could have lost his leg.
Caleb Hood: It's super inspiring. I mean, you know, just seeing not even just Max, but just all the teammates over here to me, one of my best friends, my big brother, he was here Bridget Brooks, he had a pretty serious injury, and just him, and there's multiple guys just seeing, like, what they go through on a day to day basis. And I went through it is serious, and plays a big role on, like, on your mental health. And,you just salute guys like that, and just try to support them any way you can.
Q: And, yeah, of course, you guys have, you know, doing strength and conditioning, and everything like that. I guess. What kind of conversations have you had, you know? I guess you're comfortable interest things like that. I guess, what kind of conversations have you had with them? As far as you know, next steps and staying open.
Caleb Hood: I think for me, it's just been maturity, you know, all those that's been in place with Coach ... and all the people before. And, you know, I think for me, I just had to take that next step, and I do it myself. And, you know, taking care of my body, being responsible and doing all those things. And I think I've took that step, and I feel really good.
Q: Your comeback. What were the conversations like you started with the staff, and ultimately, what made you decide to return?
Caleb Hood: "I think just, they just gave me a shot. They saw some potential in me, not just, ‘Oh, you're the best we got. You got to come back.’ But they were like, 'Hey, like, you can you really do something, if you, like, put your mind to and you change,' Like work. And, you know, just hearing that from the greatest, like, you can't, like, really turn that down. And so, you know, I just want to challenge myself."
Q: Caleb, I wanted to ask about sort of the increased emphasis on playing physicality.That's something that looks like just talked about, and he was saying earlier today about how the Freddy system that he's installing there needs to be a focus on playing physical. How have you seen that through practicing? And what you guys want to do now in that sort of way.
Caleb Hood: It's really just mindset, I know Coach, Coach kitchens. Soon as he took over, like, in the like, during ball practice, we were doing head and drills, like mid practice here, just blow the whistle, we in the middle of the field. And so it just kind of started there, and it just kept going. Like he just, it's just a big emphasis. And. Mean, it's really just a mentality you can't like you can go out there and be physical any day you want, like any y'all can. So by the end of the day, it's just about just mentality, and if you want.
Q: You think you guys were being too soft? That was, that was one of the criticisms
Caleb Hood: I’m not going to speak on the past or future. I think right now, we're focused on getting better and being more physical, and being more physical, and then we're doing a pretty good job of that last question.
Q: Are you leaner?
Caleb Hood: Yes, sir. I am.
Q: You look a little bit leaner from last year. What's your body fat right now?
Caleb Hood: I'm not sure about the numbers and stuff. I know I lost 10 pounds, and I feel a lot better, a lot lighter, a lot quicker on my feet, so now hopefully I can plan my game this year
Q: Was part of this, because the injuries?
Caleb Hood: Yeah, for sure, definitely. So that's a big part.
Be sure to follow @TarHeelsOnSI and @ChachereGrant on X (formerly Twitter), and don’t forget to like our page on Facebook!