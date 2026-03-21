UNC Chancellor Speaks on Hubert Davis, Decision May Be Near

After North Carolina’s second-half collapse to VCU after leading by 19, there has been some buzz about whether or not it’s time for a coaching change for the Tar Heels.

To no surprise, Hubert Davis has taken some heat in the last 24 hours surrounding his performance against VCU in the first round of the tournament. Fans around the country have taken to social media expressing their desire for a coaching change to take place in Chapel Hill.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during a press conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The status of Hubert Davis is deeply in question, and UNC Chancellor Lee Roberts was questioned by Bryan Murphy of WRAL about whether or not Davis would be retained:

UNC Chancellor Lee Roberts tells me no change has been made with the head coach of the men's basketball program. Is there an evaluation ongoing? "At the end of every season, we look at everything." Roberts didn't commit to a timeline. — Brian Murphy (@murphsturph) March 20, 2026

Roberts was noncommittal on the timeline, or whether or not a decision has been made thus far.

The Resume Doesn’t Match the Standard

When looking at Davis’s resume, it’s not exactly difficult to see why fans feel this way. Now that Davis has had five seasons leading Carolina, it gives us a decent sample size, at least to see where he stands in terms of success.

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In his five seasons as the head coach, Davis has led Carolina to a National Championship appearance in his first season (an outlier that we will touch on later), missing the tournament in his second, and a 1-seed, 11 seed, and most recently a 6-seed. Not exactly in line with what Carolina’s standards should be.



Yes, Davis did lead Carolina to the National Championship in his first season. The issue is that the second-half collapse against Kansas in that game is more accurately a reflection of his time as the head coach. It’s also worth mentioning that the roster was entirely inherited, none of which was built by himself.

Dec 30, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts n the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Pittsburgh won 76-74. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It’s also worth noting that retaining talent is a major issue for the Tar Heels. If Davis wants to get Carolina back to where they should be, he has to retain the talent from year to year instead of trying to rebuild an entire roster every single season. Ian Jackson, Elliott Cadeau, Cade Tyson, and Ven-Allen Lubin are all players who have been successful elsewhere and would have been useful additions to this year's Carolina team.

On the other hand, Davis has had some incredibly unfortunate luck. Losing Caleb Wilson right before the postseason and dealing with injuries to nearly everyone on the roster this season is mighty unfortunate. Losing your star freshman that the team is built around can derail a team’s season, and it is apparent now more than ever that was indeed the case.

Support From the Inside

Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Seth Trimble (7) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Players seemingly have the back of their head coach, to no surprise, as senior guard Seth Trimble said this when asked about his head coach:



“He has helped me grow, he’s helped me persevere, and he’s helped me become a better man. Everybody has their flaws. Coach Davis, he isn’t the perfect coach. But he’s a coach that’s made me better. He’s a coach that’s made guys better and he’s shown that he can win here. I know he gets hate. Over the last four years, I know he’s gotten a lot of it, but I’m going to continue to ride with him."

What Comes Next for Carolina

If Hubert is fired, it will effectively shut the door on a return of many players, including the stars such as Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar . It will also likely make the talented duo of Dylan Mingo and Maximo Adams rethink their commitment to Carolina.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With that being said, if Davis does somehow survive the offseason, it’s looking like a make-or-break year. With the promising freshman duo coming to Chapel Hill, the roster has the potential to be great next season. If Davis still cannot get Carolina back to where they are accustomed to, the chances of him continuing as the head coach are slim to none.

As of now, I do expect Davis to be fired in the coming days. I would be shocked if he made it through the weekend. It looks like change is headed to Chapel Hill.