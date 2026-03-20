Caleb Wilson's Worth On and Off the Court for UNC
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The North Carolina Tar Heels would not be where they are without freshman forward Caleb Wilson and would most likely still be playing in the 2026 NCAA tournament.
Unfortunately, Wilson suffered a season-ending broken thumb, ending his historic freshman campaign. While speaking with the media on Wednesday, the freshman forward reflected on this season.
Wilson's Thoughts
- “It’s kind of fun,” Wilson said of being around the team as a bench member. “I’ve been able to build relationships with everyone on my team now… I’m with the walk-ons at the end of the bench, and usually I’d just be in the game. So it’s definitely fun, and I’m enjoying it. I’m grateful I have this opportunity to learn how to lead in a different way.”
The 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward explained the process after the results showed that he suffered a broken thumb.
- “I just found out, got my surgery and really just kept it moving, honestly,” Wilson said. “It was, of course, really tough mentally. But I was kind of able to accept it and what I went through and kind of just move on.”
Wilson Keeps Things in Perspective
Despite the unfortunate timing of the injury, Wilson is keeping things in perspective, acknowledging that he has a ton to be grateful for.
- "Just knowing that you can be grateful for things that I kind of wasn’t being grateful for - like being able to put on your socks,” Wilson explained. “Or being able to take a shower without having to put a plastic bag on your arm, just simple stuff that you’re not grateful for until something happens to you. So, I feel like these injuries have really helped me become a more grateful person, not for just things I can do in basketball, but things in life.”
While playing experience is monumental for development, Wilson has gained invaluable knowledge from watching the games from the bench.
- “I’ve actually learned a lot,” Wilson said. “You see things on the court you don’t see on the bench and vice versa — just seeing what options are open and how we can communicate better and capitalize on mistakes.”
Earlier this week, Wilson was named as a Second-Team All-American, as head coach Hubert Davis revealed the news to the team before practice on Tuesday. While it is an incredible honor, Wilson would trade it in a second to be able to play with his teammates.
- “It’s kind of hard for me to show a lot of motion for stuff because I’m not playing,” Wilson said. “So, I would much rather be playing in March Madness than be an All-American in all honesty.”
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.