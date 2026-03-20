Caleb Wilson's Worth On and Off the Court for UNC

The North Carolina Tar Heels would not be where they are without freshman forward Caleb Wilson and would most likely still be playing in the 2026 NCAA tournament.

Unfortunately, Wilson suffered a season-ending broken thumb, ending his historic freshman campaign . While speaking with the media on Wednesday, the freshman forward reflected on this season.

Wilson's Thoughts

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“It’s kind of fun,” Wilson said of being around the team as a bench member. “I’ve been able to build relationships with everyone on my team now… I’m with the walk-ons at the end of the bench, and usually I’d just be in the game. So it’s definitely fun, and I’m enjoying it. I’m grateful I have this opportunity to learn how to lead in a different way.”

The 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward explained the process after the results showed that he suffered a broken thumb.

“I just found out, got my surgery and really just kept it moving, honestly,” Wilson said. “It was, of course, really tough mentally. But I was kind of able to accept it and what I went through and kind of just move on.”

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Wilson Keeps Things in Perspective

Despite the unfortunate timing of the injury, Wilson is keeping things in perspective, acknowledging that he has a ton to be grateful for.

"Just knowing that you can be grateful for things that I kind of wasn’t being grateful for - like being able to put on your socks,” Wilson explained. “Or being able to take a shower without having to put a plastic bag on your arm, just simple stuff that you’re not grateful for until something happens to you. So, I feel like these injuries have really helped me become a more grateful person, not for just things I can do in basketball, but things in life.”

Feb 10, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) drives to the basket against Miami Hurricanes center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

While playing experience is monumental for development, Wilson has gained invaluable knowledge from watching the games from the bench.

“I’ve actually learned a lot,” Wilson said. “You see things on the court you don’t see on the bench and vice versa — just seeing what options are open and how we can communicate better and capitalize on mistakes.”

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) and North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, Wilson was named as a Second-Team All-American , as head coach Hubert Davis revealed the news to the team before practice on Tuesday. While it is an incredible honor, Wilson would trade it in a second to be able to play with his teammates.