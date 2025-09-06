All Tar Heels

It Takes Two: North Carolina-Charlotte Game Prediction

We made our predictions for the first road game of the Belichick era.

Grant Chachere

Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Max Johnson (14) looks to pass in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
North Carolina will go on the road for the first time this season as it enters Saturday’s matchup against Charlotte seeking not only its first win of the season, but also a sense of direction after a humiliating 48-14 loss to TCU in the opener.

While oddsmakers have the Tar Heels favored by two touchdowns, the contest represents more than a tune-up. Bill Belichick’s squad has more questions than answers across the board — from shaky quarterback play to a struggling offensive line and a defense that missed 19 tackles last week. For a program still trying to find its way, even a road win against the 49ers will be scrutinized.

Like last week, Jeremiah Artacho and I are back with our predictions for tonight’s matchup. In the opener, I picked TCU to beat North Carolina — correct on the result but not the final score — while Jeremiah backed the Tar Heels.

Grant: North Carolina 21-7

Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Caleb Hood (4) clelebrates with tight end Jordan Owens (80) and wide receiver Alex Taylor (0) after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It would be hard for me to see UNC lose this game. Like the oddsmakers, I believe this will be a two-touchdown game, but I think it will be a close game for a little while due to my belief that both offense aren’t very good at the moment.

North Carolina couldn’t run the ball behind a porous offensive line that had an overall run blocking grade of 53.3 against TCU last week, which ranked in the bottom 15% nationally among FBS teams.

Also, North Carolina infamously did not complete a pass for more than half the game (34 game minutes) and over two hours in real-life time.

Charlotte did not put up much of a fight in its game against Appalachian State at Bank of America Stadium, falling 34-11 as the Mountaineers outgained the 49ers 586-218..

Jeremiah: North Carolina, 27-7

Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) signals firts down in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After UNC's season opener, I believe it will win, but by a score of 27-7, rather than serving a 34-point blowout of its own against the Charlotte 49ers. There are many things left to be settled, from the quarterback room to the type of offensive system, and more importantly, finding a team identity, as the Tar Heels currently lack one. 

North Carolina will need to find itself in this game on the road before it faces Richmond, UCF and its next big matchup against Clemson at home. The defense conducted by Defensive Coordinator Steve Belichick will be eyed closely, after missing numerous tackles (19 to be exact) against the Horned Frogs. 

Head Coach Sonny Dykes ran the ball with ease at times, reeling in 75-yard and 28-yard rushing touchdowns — the kind of thing that can not happen for Bill Belichick's squad if it wants to find any life early in this 2025 season. 

If quarterback Max Johnson starts the game, then it will be a matchup of Johnson and former Tar Heel Conner Harrell going head-to-head. 

North Carolina should be able to get its first win inside Jerry Richardson Stadium; if not, then the headlines may be bigger than anything leading up to its first outing.

