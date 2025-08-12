Two Assistants Gain Promotions in UNC Baseball
North Carolina has been one of college baseball’s most consistent programs for a little under 20 years, going to the College World Series eight times since 2006.
After another excellent campaign on the diamond that saw the Tar Heels win their 27th ACC Championship and a trip to the NCAA Super Regionals, head coach Scott Forbes has promoted Bryant Gaines to associate head coach and Carter Hicks to general manager. Gaines is entering his seventh overall season as the pitching coach, while Hicks has been on the staff as a full-time member since 2022.
“I have the best coaching and support staff in the country,” Forbes said. “These promotions will help us remain nationally competitive as we adapt to the evolving college baseball landscape. Both Bryant and Carter bring unmatched work ethic and expertise, and I’m grateful to have them on our team.”
The expectations will be high once again as the Tar Heels are favored to return to Omaha in 2026.
Who is Bryant Gaines?
Gaines is entering his 16th season with the program, going into 2026 and is considered to be one of the top pitching coaches in college baseball. Since becoming UNC’s pitching coach in 2020, he has led Carolina’s staff to the ACC’s best ERA for two consecutive years and the third-best nationally. Under his tutelage, nine pitchers have been drafted into MLB, including Aidan Haugh (6th round) and Jake Knapp (8th round) last season.
Gaines has participated in six College World Series trips—four as a player and two as an assistant coach.
“I’m humbled and honored to be named Associate Head Coach,” Gaines said. “Coach Forbes’ trust and the administration’s support show why UNC is such a special place. I’m excited for the challenges ahead and will continue working tirelessly to help our program and players succeed on and off the field.”
Who is Carter Hicks?
Hicks has served as the director of player and program development since 2022. With his promotion to general manager, he will now oversee revenue sharing, NIL, roster management, and other evolving challenges in college athletics.
A UNC graduate, Hicks joined the staff in 2022 after he served as the director of operations for USA Baseball for the last four years. He was a student manager for the Tar Heels from 2015–18, leading the student managers each year.
“I’m excited to embrace this new role as our program’s needs evolve,” Hicks said. “I appreciate Coach Forbes’ trust and the administration’s support. I look forward to working alongside our outstanding coaches and staff to serve our players every day.”
