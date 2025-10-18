Five-Star Target PG Chooses Rival Over UNC
After Tar Heels fans were stuck waiting months to learn of five-star point guard Autumn Fleary's decision, North Carolina failed to land the 2026 No. 12 overall player.
HC Courtney Banghart did a great job keeping the Tar Heels in the mix, but she had her work cut out for her up against LSU, UCLA, and Duke. Ultimately, Fleary chose the Blue Devils.
While fans will be disappointed, the Tar Heels still have Kate Harping to look forward to. Their Class of 2026 is ranked No. 17, according to 247Sports. Keep in mind, Banghart has just one commitment for the Class of '26.
Harping committed back on August 9, 2025. She remains the lone target UNC has been able to secure, though Fleary was on their list for quite some time. Thankfully for Tar Heels fans, they're still in the mix for a pair of five-stars.
Addison Bjorn has yet to reveal her commitment date, but surely it's on the horizon. Duke, UConn, Iowa, among others are in contention for Bjorn. The five-star player would be a much-needed addition to Banghart's Class of '26, one that has gone with quality over quantity.
Other than Bjorn, UNC still could land No. 14 Olivia Jones. The competition for Jones doesn't seem to be as steep as they're competing for the New York native against Miami, Vanderbilt, and Maryland.
Before this point, no team had recruited more than three players. Duke, Kentucky, and Indiana. The Wildcats lead the way with a trio of five-stars.
Duke has two, along with a four-star, but the addition of Flearly should put them ahead of Kentucky in terms of the top recruiting Class in 2026. For what it's worth, Indiana has one five-star and a pair of four-stars.
10 teams remain ahead of UNC with a pair of commitments. At this point, UNC and its five-star recruit put them in the mix with Michigan State, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Maryland, Iowa, Tennessee, and USC.
ESPN notes how close the Tar Heels were to landing No. 1 Saniyah Hall before she decided to commit to USC instead. The Trojans sit at No. 16 in the Class of 2026 as Hall is rated slightly higher than Harping.
