Courtney Banghart, Nivar, Toomey Discuss Win Over Elon
Head coach Courtney Banghart, Indya Nivar and Ciera Toomey spoke to the media following their 71-37 victory.
North Carolina women's basketball defeated Elon on Thursday night in a big way, 71-37. However, the Tar Heels struggled from three-point land, but were able to make it up with rebounds and making life hard for the Phoenix — stealing the basketball. UNC moves its record to 2-0 on the season, as it will take on UCLA next on the West Coast to begin the WBCA Challenge.
Opening Statement from Courtney Banghart
- “I think it will help to watch that back. I don't want to say too many things. We just really didn't play very well, quite honestly, especially, I think that top group, the bench, came in and really helped us, the young guys, which was great."
- "Obviously, Indya (Nivar), she just continues to be the senior version of Indya that we need, that she's someone we can really start to trust, that this is who she is, and this is how she's going to compete and lead. And Ciera, another game with 12 rebounds — come a long way. This is all part of the journey. I know we got a young group. We have to play better.”
Indya Nivar on the Defensive Momentum
- “I would say that we had to. We knew we were kind of off today on the offensive end. So we rely heavy on our defense to kind of get us going in transition. Yeah, we work in practice all the time on our defense, so just relying on that pressuring, creating turnovers, so that we can have easy ones on the offensive end and see some go in.”
Ciera Toomey on Her New Role
- “Yeah, I mean, like you said, it's very different this year. And this year, it's more about reliability than availability. That's been a big thing we've talked about. And I kind of knew going into this season that I needed to make that jump, like there really was no option if I wanted my role to be bigger."
- "So I think just really in the offseason, worked on banging in the post now, like I really haven't been a post in my life before, so I knew I needed to get a lot of reps at that. And so it's been fun to see that translation onto the court. And as far as rebounding that, I think that's something that's coming back."
- "Obviously. In high school, everyone's smaller, but here, everyone's stronger, taller, and I think it's about timing. So that's been something I've been working on a lot.”
