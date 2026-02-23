UNC Has 2 Strategies to Beat Louisville

North Carolina is set to take on No. 21 Louisville tonight. The Tar Heels got a much-needed win over the weekend against Syracuse. UNC is currently going through a little rough spell due to the injuries to Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar.

The Cardinals will be a tall task for the Tar Heels, but UNC did see Veesaar return over the weekend, which is massive for the Tar Heels. Veesaar will be leaned on heavily tonight in an attempt to knock off the Cardinals.

Here are two winning strategies for UNC versus the Cardinals.

Live with 3s

The Cardinals like to put up threes, and it will win or lose the game from beyond the arc. The Cardinals are ranked fifth in the nation in three-point attempts per game with 32.7. Mikel Brown Jr ., Ryan Conwell and Isaac McKneely are the three main guys to watch from behind the line.

What makes the Cardinals so dangerous is any of those three players can get hot any given night. Brown just hit 10 threes in a single game two weeks ago, and McKneely is efficient from deep at 40 percent for the season.

The Cardinals will shoot a lot of threes and UNC will have to live with it. This can play into how the Tar Heels can win this game, but they have to do their part as well. UNC has to secure those long rebounds, get a hand up on shots and slow down the pace.

UNC has to control the time of possession and the glass. If the Cardinals are off from beyond the arc tonight, the Tar Heels can very well pull off the win in Chapel Hill.

Punish the Cards down low

The Cardinals play on the smaller side, but are very athletic. Veesaar has to punish the Cardinals for wanting to play fast and get up threes by dominating down low to leave a mark on the ball game.

Jarin Stevenson could be an X-factor in the game depending on his defense and scoring down low. Stevenson will most likely be matched up on J’vonne Hadley throughout the night. Hadley excels with his size and athleticism. The Cardinals can start him alongside Sananda Fru because Hadley can stretch the floor.

Stevenson will need to force Hadley to play defense in the paint to wear Hadley out when he is on offense to limit the amount of threes he can put up. It will be a true chess match to see which play style will prevail. Whichever matchup comes out on top will be a huge boost to their team's chances.

