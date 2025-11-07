UNC Women’s Basketball Starts Season 2‑0 with Elon Win
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina returned to Carmichael Arena for its first night game of the season, as this contest was filled with college students, unlike the Field Trip Day with elementary schoolers, which created a loud and electric environment. The Tar Heels won against Elon by a score of 71-37, going undefeated in the opening week.
1st Half
Lanie Grant started this game, instead of UCLA transfer Elina Aarnisalo. Grant, a sophomore, began alongside Reniya Kelly, Indyva Nivar, Nyla Harris and Ciera Toomey. But Aarnisalo was the first player to check into the game for head coach Courtney Banghart. North Carolina sought a groove early on, but Elon's defense kept UNC at bay.
By the first media timeout, the Tar Heels trailed, 8-7, with 4:19 left in the first quarter. It shot 20 percent from the field and 0-4 from beyond the arc, making all three of its free throws in the process. Following the first 10 minutes, UNC led 16-12, as Elon missed six of its last seven field goals to close the quarter. However, UNC's offensive struggles were apparent.
The second quarter was no different for UNC, as it had a hard time scoring the basketball — shooting 28 percent with 4:20 remaining in the half. Nivar and Brooks had five points each to lead North Carolina at that moment. At the 1:37 mark, UNC shot 1-13 from behind the three-point line. Although UNC had scored double-figures in second-chance points.
North Carolina held a nine-point lead going into the halftime break, 29-20. Nivar and Brooks continued to be the spark Banghart's team needed with seven points apiece. Grant (4), Harris (3), Toomey (4), Aarnisalo (2) and Taliyah Henderson (2) contributed to the score sheet, too.
Banghart's squad had 11 bench points, 16 points in the paint, eight points off turnovers (Elon had 13), eight offensive rebounds and 10 fastbreak points.
Elon, head coached by Charlotte Smith, was led by LaNae' Corbett and Ashanti Fox with eight points apiece. Quinzi Fulmore and Jayda Angel are the only other players to add two points each.
2nd Half
North Carolina held a 36-22 lead by the 6:05 mark — converting 13-43 from the field and 1-18 from three. Nonetheless, its defense forced Elon to go 9-31 from the field and 2-12 from beyond the arc. Both teams struggled, but UNC's ability to grab rebounds fed it opportunities to capture the lead. The Tar Heels went into the last 10 minutes up 23 points, 52-29.
Nivar scored 13 points after three quarters, while also grabbing seven rebounds and stealing the ball five times. Grant had eight, with Brooks adding on seven. Toomey had six points with nine rebounds. Collectively, UNC had 16 steals while Elon had 4. Nonetheless, its three-point shooting continued to be poor, mustering 1-21 from deep.
At the 8:05 mark in the fourth quarter, Brooks made UNC's second three-point make of the game — moments after, Jordan Zubich converted the Tar Heels' third of the contest. With 3:54 remaining in the game, Banghart's team was up big — 31 points, 64-33. Henderson and Brooks joined Nivar in the double-digits range with 10 points apiece.
Grant knocked down a late three-pointer to push the score to 69-37. And under a minute left in regulation, Toomey capped off the game with a layup as the final basket for UNC.
The Tar Heels will play UCLA in Las Vegas, Nevada to begin the WBCA Challenge on Thursday, November 13. That game will tipoff at 9:00 p.m.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!