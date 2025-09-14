All Tar Heels

3 Notable Demon June Quotes After Win Over Richmond

Freshman running back Demon June worked his way up the depth chart, and ran for 148 yards on Saturday in UNC's blowout win over Richmond.

Jeremiah Artacho

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (35) with the ball as Richmond Spiders defensive lineman Camden Byrd (6) defends in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium.
Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

UNC freshman running back Demon June had a big day on Saturday afternoon, helping the Tar Heels to a 41-6 win over Head Coach Russ Huesman and the Richmond Spiders. June ran for 148 yards on 14 carries, including one touchdown. His longest run reached 50 yards — averaging 10.6 yards per carry. Quarterback Gio Lopez had 11 carries of his own, plus running back Davion Gause with five, respectively.

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina now sets its eyes toward UCF, in hopes of gaining another road victory on the season to change its record to 3-1 before Clemson comes to Chapel Hill on Saturday, October 4. After the Tigers, UNC will face California (away), Virginia (home), Syracuse (road) and Stanford (home)

June, alongside Belichick, Lopez, wide receiver Jordan Shipp and defensive linebacker Mikai Gbayor, spoke to the media afterward following his breakthrough performance. Here are three things June had to say after the game.

On Advice From a Past Friend, Family Member or Coach That Has Stuck With Him

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
  • “I think it's just think it's just kind of within being your own self-motivator, having those thoughts that you could do what you can do. So that's really all I can say about it.”

On Committing to the Old Staff and Making the Transition With Bill Belichick’s Presence

  • “Oh, no. You know, being a North Carolina kid, you just you always wanted to play for this. So when Bill did come, it kind of just felt like, Okay, here's another obstacle you had to go through. But, you know, Stay down. Stay consistent. Trust the process and trust the man above with whatever he wants to happen for you, and you go with that.”
Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

On Playing for Football in His Home State in Front of Friends and Family

  • “Yeah, it feels good. But like I said, you wouldn't be able to do those type of things without the players around you. So giving credit to the O line for putting me in those positions, to, you know, play caller for, you know, opening up those opportunities the quarterbacks and the receivers for picking on their blocks. But being a North Carolina kid, it just feels good to represent your state, but it's not a one-man game you play with all 11.”

