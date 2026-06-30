North Carolina Football 2026 Top 30 Players: No. 24

The North Carolina Tar Heels are turning the page to the 2026-27 college football season, and it is quickly approaching, with training camp right around the corner.

Obviously, the Tar Heels wished last season had not gone the way it did, but this upcoming season is an opportunity to rectify those disappointments and bounce back with a worthwhile campaign. With Bill Belichick entering his second year in Chapel Hill, the 74-year-old head coach acknowledged the team needs to improve in several areas if it wants to win more games in 2026.

Belichick's Thoughts

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

"Well, again, our goals are much more short term than that, as were our goals in the NFL," Belichick said. "We never talked about Super Bowl this year or last year, whatever was done was done, and until we got to the game, it really wasn't really relevant. There were too many steps that need to be taken in between, and so that is the same thing for me at North Carolina."

"So, it's not about long-term goals - of course, that's to be as good as you can be. But that's so far in the distance. What's more important is to take advantage of today and tomorrow and this week, and those are really our goals - how do we maximize these next few days."

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sideline during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

North Carolina has never been known as a football school, but last season was an all-time low for the program under Belichick. The longtime NFL head coach discussed the narrative and what needs to transpire to flip it.

"I think most people at North Carolina - alumni and others - feel like North Carolina should be better at football than what it's been," Belichick said.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"And so, that's what we want to make it. We're very much trying to run an NFL model where we have a general manager, Mike Lombardi, head coach, and our scouting and coaching processes are aligned, but they kind of flow separately until they come together," Belichick continued.

"And our thing is what it's always been - to develop players and develop a team, and in a lot of cases, hopefully help them reach their goals and dreams and play in the NFL and play on Sundays."

Can the Tar Heels Recover?

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman talks to North Carolina Tar Heels general manger Michael Lombardi and head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina will look completely different from last season, with a plethora of newcomers joining the fray in Chapel Hill. Additionally, Belichick modified the coaching staff, firing former offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens and replacing him with Bobby Petrino.

It is safe to say that the Tar Heels recognized their shortcomings in 2025 and prioritized acquiring formidable talent while stabilizing the coaching staff. With that being said, it is still an uphill battle for North Carolina to produce a winning season, and if it struggles again and fails to qualify for bowl eligibility for a second consecutive season, Belichick will undoubtedly be exiting the door before the 2027 season.

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Nevertheless, the Tar Heels have given themselves a fighting chance with the abundance of reinforcements entering the equation. Their success will come down to coaching and quarterback play. Anyway, over the last two weeks, we have counted down the top 30 players on North Carolina's roster, with 25-30 officially released .

Today, we reveal which player ranks No. 24 on North Carolina's roster heading into next season. Here is a look at who ranks 24th on this year's roster.

North Carolina Top 30: No. 24 RB Benjamin Hall

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (28) with quarterback Gio Lopez (7) on the field in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In general, the Tar Heels' offense last season was uninspiring, which extended to their rushing attack. Before transferring to North Carolina last offseason, Hall had spent his freshman and sophomore years at Michigan, where he appeared in only eight games, compiling 113 yards on 18 attempts.

In 2025, the redshirt junior played 11 games, totaling 274 yards and two touchdowns on 71 carries. While that production is not overly impressive, it does show what Hall can contribute if given ample opportunities with the football.

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (28) looks to evade Charlotte 49ers defensive back Caleb Curtain (1) during the second half at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Entering this season, Hall will play second fiddle to Demon June, who projects to be the Tar Heels' RB1. However, Hall's role should be expanded this upcoming season with the circumstances surrounding North Carolina. While Hall is not the first player that comes to mind when assessing the Tar Heels, the 5-foot-11, 235-pound running back will be a serviceable contributor in Chapel Hill this upcoming season.

Evaluating Hall's Importance

Nov 15, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (28) runs with the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wake Forest Athletics via Imagn Images | Wake Forest Athletics via Imagn Images

Based on how Belichick and general manager Michael Lombardi have reconstructed the roster, North Carolina expects to rely on its rushing attack.

Fortifying the trenches was North Carolina's brass's top priority this offseason, adding a surplus of assets on both the offensive and defensive lines. Additionally, with the Tar Heels' starting quarterback up in the air, with Billy Edwards Jr. and Travis Burgess battling for the QB1 position, it's safe to assume that supporting either signal caller with a serviceable rushing attack is paramount.

Yes, Hall is expected to be the RB2, but that does not mean he will see minimal opportunities on the field. North Carolina will operate with a one-two punch in the backfield to alleviate pressure off whoever the starting quarterback is. For Burgess, an incoming freshman, making him as comfortable as possible during his transition from high school to college is crucial to his development.

Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (28) runs for a touchdown against the California Golden Bears in the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

As for Edwards Jr., maybe I am overly skeptical, but the odds are that he will not single-handedly elevate this offense. A formidable rushing attack, paired with a strong offensive line and defense, is the formula the Tar Heels need to take into this upcoming season.

Again, Hall is not going to steal headlines or be the main attraction for the Tar Heels, but his role and impact on this roster are more important than you may think. On the surface, Hall's 2025 production is underwhelming, but he did average 3.9 yards per carry, which is more than adequate for a backup running back. I expect Hall to take a significant step behind a much-improved offensive line, which has been completely revamped in Belichick's first complete offseason as head coach.