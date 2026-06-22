North Carolina Football 2026 Top 30 Players: No. 28

The North Carolina Tar Heels need to produce a worthwhile 2026 season for a multitude of reasons. Obviously, the program wants to bounce back from a disastrous 2025 campaign, which resulted in a 4-8 record and a 13th-place finish in the ACC.

Another reason this season is monumental is that Bill Belichick's job security is in doubt, and will be in jeopardy if the Tar Heels replicate last season’s overall performance, which was clearly not good enough.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sideline during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Earlier this offseason , the 74-year-old head coach discussed the team's goals for this pivotal season, which carry significant weight for the program's future.

Belichick's Thoughts

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

"Well, again, our goals are much more short term than that, as were our goals in the NFL," Belichick said. "We never talked about Super Bowl this year or last year, whatever was done was done, and until we got to the game, it really wasn't really relevant. There were too many steps that need to be taken in between, and so that is the same thing for me at North Carolina."

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick takes to the field during the warmups of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

"So, it's not about look long-term goals - of course, that's to be as good as you can be," Belichick explained. "But that's so far, that's so far in the distance. What's more important is to miss taking advantage of today and tomorrow and this week, and those are really our goals - how do we maximize these next few days."

North Carolina's reputation was damaged last season. That being said, Belichick and general manager Michael Lombardi have been successful in the transfer portal and recruiting trail, assembling an intriguing roster this offseason. Belichick reflected on this offseason and reflected on how the program should be viewed nationally.

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I think most people at North Carolina - alumni and others - feel like North Carolina should be better at football than what it's been," Belichick continued.

"And so, that's what we want to make it. We're very much trying to run an NFL model where we have a general manager, Mike Lombardi, head coach, and our scouting and coaching processes are aligned, but they kind of flow separately until they come together. And our thing is what it's always been - to develop players and develop a team, and in a lot of cases, hopefully help them reach their goals and dreams and play in the NFL and play on Sundays."

What the Tar Heels Have Accomplished This Offseason

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

As we alluded to, North Carolina's activity over the last few months has been impressive. That extended into this weekend, as the Tar Heels landed wide receiver Amare Patterson, who is a 4-star recruit in the 2027 class. Patterson chose North Carolina over Georgia, Georgia Tech, and South Carolina.

Although Belichick has struggled out of the gates, his pedigree and overall resume are still impressive enough to land top-talented prospects. Speaking of the Tar Heels' allotment of talent brought in this offseason, that leads right into our rankings of the top 30 players on North Carolina's 2026 roster. With training camp slowly approaching, here is who ranks as No. 28 on this polarizing list.

North Carolina Top 30: No. 28 QB Travis Burgess

Sep 30, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

By the end of the season, the 4-star quarterback could be ranked much higher on this list, but we have yet to see him play a single snap in college. My opinion that Burgess needs to win the quarterback competition and earn the starting role out of the gates has been established. However, that is not guaranteed to transpire, but Burgess certainly possesses the skill set and tools to be the Tar Heels' QB1 in 2026.

The 6-foot-4, 193-pound quarterback possesses elite arm talent and is mobile enough to generate explosive plays outside the structure of offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino's call. Last season, the Tar Heels' offense was rudimentary and mundane, culminating in Gio Lopez's growing frustrations with the coaching staff. Hopefully for the Tar Heels' sake, Belichick is less rigid and allows his quarterbacks to explore a bit if the designed play call is set up to fail.

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A detail view of a North Carolina Tar Heels football helmet during warmups before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images | Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Again, this may seem too low for Burgess, and while there is hope that he can establish himself as the present and future option at quarterback, the jury remains out on the type of player he can be. Personally, I believe Burgess could elevate the offense's production and explosiveness. With Jordan Shipp and Carnell Warren on the outside, Burgess' development should be expedited.

Defensively, North Carolina is set up for success; the team’s downfall could be the offense, but with Burgess in the picture, that should not be the case.

Importance of Burgess' Development

Sep 13, 2019; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet lays on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images | Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

Other than the freshman quarterback, North Carolina's quarterback room lacks firepower and energy. Obviously, Belichick does not want to rush Burgess onto the field, but if Billy Edwards Jr. is handed the job to open the season and struggles, fans and media will be calling for a change. The longtime NFL head coach's hand could be forced, especially when considering the fact that his future in Chapel Hill could be in danger with another lackluster season.

Ideally, Burgess separating himself from the pack and establishing himself as the QB1 heading into the regular season would be the best-case scenario for the Tar Heels. Even if Burgess doesn't earn the job right away, he needs to see the field at some point in 2026 and provide North Carolina with more clarity heading into 2027.