North Carolina Football 2026 Top 30 Players: No. 27

The North Carolina Tar Heels were in complete shambles last season in Bill Belichick's opening campaign as the program's head football coach.

Belichick's arrival was the talk of the town, but once everything was in between the lines, the 74-year-old head coach's schematics and approach were thoroughly exposed. North Carolina would finish with a 4-8 record and plummet to 13th place in the ACC standings.

Earlier this offseason, with the anticipation of his second season in Chapel Hill steadily building, Belichick spoke on what the team needs to do to reach their goals in 2026.

Belichick's Thoughts

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sideline during the first half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

"Well, again, our goals are much more short term than that, as were our goals in the NFL," Belichick said. "We never talked about Super Bowl this year or last year, whatever was done was done, and until we got to the game, it really wasn't really relevant. There were too many steps that need to be taken in between, and so that is the same thing for me at North Carolina."

"So, it's not about long-term goals - of course, that's to be as good as you can be," Belichick continued. "But that's so far in the distance. What's more important is to take advantage of today and tomorrow and this week, and those are really our goals - how do we maximize these next few days."

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Additionally, Belichick highlighted the football program and why the coaching staff needs to maximize the talent on this roster. Last season was not only a disappointment because of the underwhelming performances that culminated in a poor record, but also because former players and coaches hold this program to a higher standard.

"I think most people at North Carolina - alumni and others - feel like North Carolina should be better at football than what it's been," Belichick stated.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sideline during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

"And so, that's what we want to make it. We're very much trying to run an NFL model where we have a general manager, Mike Lombardi, head coach, and our scouting and coaching processes are aligned, but they kind of flow separately until they come together," Belichick continued. "And our thing is what it's always been - to develop players and develop a team, and in a lot of cases, hopefully help them reach their goals and dreams and play in the NFL and play on Sundays."

North Carolina's Roster Turnover

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Following what transpired in 2025, it was safe to assume that Belichick and general manager Michael Lombardi would make major moves in an attempt to flip the script this upcoming season. In their first full offseason together, Belichick and Lombardi were able to assemble an allotment of talent on both sides of the ball this offseason.

North Carolina was one of the most aggressive programs in the transfer portal, acquiring a plethora of players who should make an immediate impact. That is exactly what the Tar Heels need, especially Belichick, who is entering next season on the hot seat.

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Following last season, there was buzz that the longtime NFL head coach may not be granted a second year in Chapel Hill and potentially negotiate a buyout. Obviously, that did not happen, and Belichick will be coaching North Carolina, with a significant amount of pressure on his shoulders.

With that being said, we are back with our rankings of the top 30 players on the Tar Heels' 2026 roster. This next player was one of the many transfer portal signings orchestrated this offseason. Read to find out who it is.

North Carolina Top 30: No. 27 QB Billy Edwards Jr.

Sep 20, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) makes a calla at the line during the first quarter of their game against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/USA Today Network via Imagn Images | Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

In our previous ranking reveal , we had incoming rookie quarterback, Travis Burgess, slot in at No. 28. Having Edwards Jr. one spot ahead could be assessed as a head-scratcher, but I believe this is a true quarterback competition between the two players, and other than experience, I do not see a true gap between them.

Edwards Jr. transferred from Wisconsin to North Carolina this offseason, but his resume should not be optimistic for North Carolina supporters. In four seasons - three at Maryland and one at Wisconsin - Edwards Jr. completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 3,430 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Sep 20, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to throw a pass during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

That compilation of production is why I have been highly skeptical and uninspired by this acquisition. At the most important position on the field, Belichick and Lombardi were hesitant to take a shot on a known commodity and settled for mediocrity.

Nevertheless, the fifth-year senior is potentially in line to earn the starting role, and he could be a pivotal piece on the Tar Heels' offense next season. Although I am obviously not an Edwards Jr. apologist, he should be an upgrade over Gio Lopez, and if he beats out Burgess based on what transpires in training camp, my criticism will lessen. However, Belichick needs to be open-minded with this quarterback competition and not just hand the job to Edwards Jr. based on seniority.

Importance of Edwards Jr.

Injured Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) is shown during the fourth quarter of the game Saturday, September 6, 2025 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin beat Middle Tennessee 42-10. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of course, it is monumental to have players on the roster with extensive experience, as Edwards Jr. does possess. Even if the veteran quarterback is beaten out by Burgess, his knowledge and ability are factors in him potentially being a mentor to the incoming freshman quarterback.

If Edwards Jr. wins the starting job, which, again, is very plausible, his ability to lead a productive offense will need to show up immediately. Multiple variables heighten the sense of urgency in Chapel Hill, and the quarterback's play is instrumental to the team’s level of success.

Sep 20, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) hands the football off to running back Dilin Jones (7) during the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

As we have seen throughout the last several years in college and in the NFL, if you don't have at least competent production and efficiency from the quarterback, it is virtually impossible to consistently compete, which is what led to last season's outcome.

Although I believe that if Burgess shows enough during training camp, he should be given the starting job, Edwards Jr. is still a clear upgrade over what the Tar Heels had at their disposal in 2025. Also, if Edwards Jr. earns the job, this ranking will be validated.