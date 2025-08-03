My Observations From UNC's Practice: Max Johnson’s Comeback And More
North Carolina held its first practice of fall camp and the media was able to come and observe.
It was also my first time getting to cover the Tar Heels since I have been on the beat starting in July. Everyone in the building was excited to see the finalized edition of the 2025 squad and hear Bill Belichick’s thoughts on the team going into the new season.
Although the media didn’t get to see much, here are my observations from today’s practice:
– The open practice lasted around 15 to 20 minutes and was restrained for the most part. From talking to other members of the media, it was much more relaxed when Mack Brown was head coach. The media were allowed to go on the 35-yard line on the opposite side of Boshamer Stadium.
– The players had numbers on their jerseys, unlike in the spring. Most returning players have the same numbers from last season. The offensive players, wearing blue jerseys, were much easier to identify because they were on the field closest to the media viewing area. The defense, on the other hand, practiced on the field farthest from the media.
– Max Johnson was back and looked ready to go since breaking his femur last season. He appeared comfortable on the field and was wearing a leg sleeve at practice. The media also got their first glimpse of Gio Lopez, who was not in Chapel Hill during the spring. He looked the part despite appearing to be the smallest of the quarterbacks. All quarterbacks got an even amount of reps, including freshmen Bryce Baker and Au’Tori Newkirk.
– Fun fact: Four of the six quarterbacks on UNC’s roster are left-handed — Johnson, Lopez, Andres Miyares Jr. and Newkirk.
– The quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers all participated in agility drills. The running backs and wide receivers then took part in ball-security drills, with running backs coach Natrone Means in the mix trying to poke the ball out with a stick.
– The quarterbacks also worked on handoffs while taking snaps under center. Johnson and Lopez looked comfortable doing so, while Baker experienced some growing pains.
– Because the quarterbacks were still working with the running backs, no passes were thrown to the wide receivers. Instead, wide receivers coach Garrick McGee led them in blocking and route-running drills.
– The starting offensive line was Alabama transfer Miles McVay (right tackle), Austin Blaske (right guard), Holy Cross transfer Christo Kelly (center), Aidan Banfield (left guard) and Trevyon Green (left tackle) comprised the first group that went through blocking sled drills. Freddie Kitchens oversaw the work. Keep in mind that this could change over time as there is a lot of depth on this offensive line, especially when you have two all-conference offensive linemen in Daniel King and Will O’Steen that are on standby. Connor Cox was the starting tight end in the group as well
