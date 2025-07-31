2025 UNC Schedule Breakdown: Clemson
After going through a relatively easy nonconference schedule, North Carolina opens ACC play against Clemson, the preseason favorite to win the conference.
Clemson is coming off a season in which it finished 10-4 — a record that may have fallen below its usual standard — but the Tigers captured the ACC championship and returned to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2020.
Let’s take a way-too-early look at Bill Belichick’s first ACC game as North Carolina’s head coach.
Outlook
Clemson’s passing attack should be one of the nation’s most dangerous, led by Heisman Trophy hopeful Cade Klubnik. The junior quarterback has a loaded receiving corps that could be among the best in the country.
Antonio Williams returns after hauling in 75 passes for 904 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. He’s joined by Bryant Wesco (41 catches, 708 yards, five touchdowns) and T.J. Moore (45 catches, 651 yards, five touchdowns), forming a dynamic trio of proven playmakers.
Adding to the firepower is FCS transfer Tristan Smith, who arrives from Southeast Missouri after posting 76 receptions for 939 yards in just 11 games.
The running game will feature former wide receiver Adam Randall taking carries alongside freshman tailback Gideon Davidson.
The offensive line returns four of five starters, including first-team All-ACC offensive tackle Blake Miller.
Clemson also boasts one of the best defensive lines in college football, anchored by standout edge rusher T.J. Parker. The junior racked up 64 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks last season.
He’s joined by fellow returner Peter Woods, who tallied 32 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and a forced fumble. The Tigers added veteran depth with Purdue transfer Will Heldt, who recorded 56 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and five sacks in 2024.
Sammy Brown and Wade “Woody” Woodaz form one of the most underrated linebacker duos in college football.
In the secondary, cornerback Aveion Terrell returns after recording two interceptions and a team-high 13 pass breakups. Safety Ashton Hampton adds experience on the back end, finishing last season with two interceptions and two pass breakups.
Big Dawg: QB Cade Klubnik
Klubnik is one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy this season — and rightfully so. Last year, he completed 63.4% of his passes for 3,639 yards with 36 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He also ran for 463 yards and seven touchdowns.
Over his career, Klubnik has thrown for 7,180 yards with 57 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He enters his senior season ranked in the top five in Clemson history in nearly every major passing category, including passing touchdowns (fourth), passing yards (fourth), passing attempts (fourth) and completions (fifth). He also ranks fifth in career touchdown responsibility and sixth in total offense.
Sypnosis
This won’t be an easy game for North Carolina. Clemson isn’t just loaded with talent — the Tigers also have strong team chemistry, something the Tar Heels may still be developing.
History also isn’t on UNC’s side. The Tar Heels haven’t beaten Clemson since 2010, and it’s hard to see that trend ending in Chapel Hill. Expect Clemson to win comfortably.
