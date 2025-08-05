WATCH: Tar Heels' 2027 DL Target Kadin Fife Destroys QB
The North Carolina Tar Heels make sure that they prioritize the best of the best when it comes to recruiting prospects, regardless of their school, class, name, or position. While some positions seem to be a priority, one could argue that some are more of a priority than the others.
This changes with the additions that come throughout the cycle, but one position they will never stop recruiting hard is the defensive lineman position. They have landed many talented guys at the defensive lineman position group, including guys in the 2026 class. One of their top commits in the class is a defensive lineman.
That player being Trashawn Ruffin, who is one of the better offensive linemen in the country, with plenty of unique traits. He is one of the better players at the position when it comes to pure dominance, which is something that Bill Belichick and their staff love to recruit.
One of the things they look for is a guy who doesn't want to be content filling a gap. They want a guy who is going to blow you up in the backfield, and/or punch the ball loose. They especially want guys who will get to the quarterback and cause some havoc, which is exactly what one of their 2027 targets is good at doing.
That 2027 target is Kadin Fife. Fife is one of the better defensive linemen in the country, and has great talent when it comes to hitting the QB. He was dominant in this aspect during the spring, as he had a few highlights worth seeing. One of the highlights that he has is eye-catching as he absolutely destroyed the QB. This clip comes from a spring game where his high school program (Chattooga High School) from the state of Georgia traveled to Murray County to play North Murray.
While the game itself didn't go the way that the prospect had hoped, he played a vital part in any success that they had. He was a force up front, and was looking for a huge game against the Mountaineers, and boy did he have that.
You can watch the video by clicking the X post. This video shows the huge hit that National Recruiting Reporter On SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels On SI's very own Caleb Sisk captured the moment in attendance.
