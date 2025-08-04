EXCLUSIVE: 2028 Champ Monds Talks UNC Thoughts
The North Carolina Tar Heels have landed 35 players in the class of 2026, which is one of the better classes in the country. Some could even argue that the class is a bit excessive with many of the classes averaging out to 20-27 commits.
The Tar Heels have been targeting many different recruits in the nation, as they have targeted players in a plethora of different classes. One of the positions they have been targeting is the quarterback position in the 2027 and 2028 class. The Tar Heels have a plethora of different targets in mind, as they are hopeful to land one of the better signal callers either way.
One of the 2028 QBs that they have been targeting is Champ Monds. Monds is one of the better players in the class of 2028, and is an elite signal caller for his age. he holds offers from many different programs, but recently caught up with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. In this interview he would discuss what is next for him in his recruitment, his latest UNC thoughts, and many more key details that fans should know about the Tar Heels target.
"They’re a program that I’ve seen progressively get better each year," the North Carolina Tar Heels QB targets stated when speaking to the North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about his latest thoughts on the North Carolina Tar Heels program.
The 2028 quarterback is hopeful that he can hear from the head man in charge, as he discussed which coach he wants to speak with the most when that time comes, as he provided a predictable, but reliable name.
"I’d be excited to hear from Bill Belichick," said Monds.
The talented recruit will have many different schools that he can attend for a camp, but will he be on his way to a visit in Chapel Hill? He provided whether or not he has plans for a fall visit.
"Nothing planned for this fall yet."
Are there any updates in his recruitment at this time, as he is entering his next high school football season?
"Nothing much yet, just preparing for the season," the talented prospect stated.
What is next for him in his recruitment? He provided the next step into his recruitment with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
"Getting to a couple of games this season."
