UNC Target CJ Sadler is One Week From His Commitment
CJ Sadler is set to make his decision in a week's time. He is one of the better players that has somehow yet to commit despite an unbelievable push from a plethora of different programs. This includes the four schools that are his finalists at this tike prior to the decision.
The first school worth mentioning is the Michigan Wolverines. Michigan is one of the better teams in the recruiting scene, as they have done a great job in the 2026 class thus far with hopes of gaining a commitment from one of, if not the best wide receivers in the state of Michigan. He is from Cass Technical High School in Detroit, which would make the Wolverines one of the most intriguing teams in the recruitment.
The second school in his recruitment is the Colorado Buffaloes. Colorado is led through the smoke of publicity and the ultimate balance of popularity and talent by former NFL star Deion Sanders, as the highly anticipated Buffaloes will be one of the toughest teams to beat in this recruiting battle. Anyone who watched Travis Hunter last season would understand why the Buffaloes would be intriguing in this recruiting battle, which is something the Tar Heels will want to watch for.
Travis Hunter's Role
The third school that is competing for the talented recruit is Maryland. The Maryland Terrapins is one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to being underrated, as they have done a solid job in the recruiting scene, landing many top recruits.
The culture they are building is undeniable. The Terrapins have set their standard and bar extremely high, with a guy like Sadler near the top of the list when it comes to the overall board they had set.
The fourth and final team is the North Carolina Tar Heels. Bill Belichick has put themself in a great spot to land the recruit, as he is up for the challenge. He has put his team in the leader spot for many parts of this recruitment, and will do whatever they can to land him.
What is yet to be known is if the Tar Heels can continue to add their top guys, considering they have already landed 35 commitments in the class. The Tar Heels will hope for the best in the end, as the decision is to be made on August 15th.
