Tar Heels Target CJ Sadler Sets Commitment Date
The North Carolina Tar Heels are off to an electric start in the month of August after they pushed their total up to 35 commits in the 2026 recruiting class. This comes as they added two players to the class of Friday, with the addition of both an offensive player and a defensive player.
The offensive player that they landed is the brother of a current North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver. The player they landed was Carson Sneed, who is an offensive weapon and is a tight end from the state of Tennessee.
He is the brother of Dayton Sneed, who is currently with the North Carolina Tar Heels following a transfer from the Tennessee Volunteers during the Spring. This wasn't the only addition from the Tennessee system, as they also landed Carson, who was committed to the Vols. His commitment to the in-state Volunteers lasted nearly a year, while many teams didn't even get to see him until after the spring.
The other player that they landed is Viliami Moala. Moala is one of the better defensive linemen in the country that was uncommitted, as he is one of the better players in the nation. He had many different schools that were targeting him, including the Arizona Wildcats and the Arizona State Sun Devils. He committed to the Tar Heels over these schools following his July de-commitment that was announced, as he announced his transfer from his high school to Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama.
Are the Tar Heels done at this time? The answer is shockingly no. They are hopeful to land many different players that is uncommitted but one has started to stand alone. That player being CJ Sadler.
Sadler is one of the better players in the nation, as he is uncommitted at this time. He is not going to play the wide receiver position only, as he will be playing on the defensive side of the ball as well. Sadler holds offers from many different programs, but three are standing out.
Those three programs being North Carolina, Colorado, and the Maryland Terrapins. He has officially set his commitment date, as he will be committing to his college program on August 15th. This decision will be a make or break for all three programs, as each program believes they have a shot at landing him.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!