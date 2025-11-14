How Andrew Simpson Views Khmori House and the Defense
North Carolina linebacker Andrew Simpson met with the media at the Kenan Football Center on Thursday ahead of the Wake Forest matchup this weekend. To hear what he had to say, check out the video below.
Partial Transcript
As a defensive leader, what do you focus on during film study to prepare for an opponent—how do you avoid information overload and identify key tendencies?
I mean, if you can watch every game, say, to try and watch every game, you know, you can always get something out of out of a play, whether it's whether it's a tendency, or what they like to do, or how they like to block things, or you're really just studying the offensive coordinator, you know what they like to do as a unit, in what they get to on certain downs and businesses and things like that.
Khmori House probably had his best game against Stanford, with an interception and a pass breakup, and was named ACC Linebacker of the Week. What makes you all work so well together as a linebacker unit, and how do you complement each other on the field?
Yeah, super happy for him. You know, he comes into work every single day, and he's excited to get better and continue to lead this group of guys, and just learning the defense every single day more and more, you know, finding the small intricacies that he can see, that I can see, and that's just helping each other try and get better.
And just learning from our past failures, past things that we did well, and just trying to continue to be the best version of ourselves it could be. So I feel like we do a good job taking it one day at a time, you know, bring the guys together as linebackers and, you know, just keep going.
What have you noticed about Khmori House, as a younger player, in terms of his maturity and approach to the game? How would you describe his leadership style?
He's confident. He loves to come in and work and he's been a part of the system for a year now. So we expected him to, you know, jump into that role and bring guys along and also help those out that haven't been there, and learning the defense in the scheme.
So sorry, he does a good job at doing those things and coming in with the right mentality every single day to just try and get better. You know, things weren't always going well, and we took it upon ourselves as a linebacker group.
So, get this thing going and try to try our best to just keep the energy high and understand that it's just one day at a time and and we can only get better going forward.
