UNC Football vs. Andy Avalos, TCU’s Defensive Coordinator
For UNC, its defensive coordinator is Steve Belichick, son of Head Coach Bill Belichick, and it's interesting to see the dynamic those two will have along the sidelines at the collegiate level. Those two plus Brian Belichick, defensive backs & safeties coach&, and Coach Belichick's other son, are going to all work collaboratively in changing the culture of football at UNC.
In the team's season opener, it will have to play against the TCU Horned Frogs, as well as have the task of trying to pick apart Defensive Coordinator Andy Avalos' plans.
TCU Head Coach Sonny Dykes has an impressive resume himself, too, making the anticipated contest between the two programs is going to be in front of a sold-out crowd.
Andy Avalos' Coaching History
Here are more details on Avalos, per GoFrogs:
"Andy Avalos joined the TCU football staff as defensive coordinator in December 2023.
Avalos served the previous three seasons as Boise State’s head football coach. He was the 2022 Mountain West Coach of the Year after leading the Broncos to a 10-4 record.
Before becoming a head coach, Avalos was a successful defensive coordinator at Oregon (2019-20) and Boise State (2016-18). With the Ducks, he was a 2019 semifinalist for the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach.
During his career, Avalos has been a part of 15 conference championships and 13 bowl games while coaching seven NFL Draft picks, four All-Americans, five freshman All-Americans, three conference defensive players of the year and 50 all-conference selections.
Oregon won Pac-12 championships each season with Avalos in charge of its defense. In his first year, Oregon improved significantly in nearly every major statistical category while ranking among the nation’s elite units on its way to a Pac-12 title, Rose Bowl win and 12-2 record. The Ducks would go on to win a second straight Pac-12 championship in 2020, earning an invitation to the 2021 Fiesta Bowl.
Oregon led the Pac-12 in sacks throughout Avalos’ two seasons as coordinator while ranking third in the conference in both rush defense and total defense. Oregon finished the 2019 season ninth in the nation in scoring defense, allowing just 16.5 points per game.
The Ducks ranked 13th in rushing defense (108.9 yards per game) and 22nd in total defense (329.1 yards per game) with an improvement of nearly 57 yards from the previous season. Avalos’ defense finished second in the country in interceptions (20), sixth in passes defended (76), 13th in sacks (41.0) and 21st in tackles for loss (97.0)."
