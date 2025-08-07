3 Notable Quotes: Defensive Coordinator Steve Belichick
Steve Belichick, Bill Belichick's oldest son, made his way to Chapel HIll and will have the job of changing the defensive culture of UNC's football program.
For starters, North Carolina surrendered 70 points against James Madison last season at home, so the task will be tall but he has proven his ability to coach, considering how his former team, Washington, performed on defense.
Belichick Era
Below are three things Defensive Coordinator Steve Belichick said on Wednesday when speaking to the media in attendance:
On the defensive scheme and versatility:
"Yeah, I think you know, the game really starts up front with the offensive and defensive line. And for those guys, you know, the more energy and the more juice that they have, the harder they play, you know, the harder it makes it on the offense. Everybody else is important. I'm not, you know, taking those guys off the hook, but I think when those guys play well up front, it makes everybody's job a lot easier. Puts a lot of stress on the offense. So definitely starts up front. Firm believer in that.
And yeah, I would say schematically and versatility wise, the more you can do the you know, the more value you bring to the defense so and the team for that matter. So, you know, there isn't one certain style. No two players are the same. Everybody's different. Everybody's got their own skill set, but the more you can do, that definitely benefits everybody."
On the difference in coaching styles between him, his brother and his dad:
"I'll start with the second part. You know, I try and, you know, take a lot from my dad. He's definitely my mentor, my idol. You know, I look up to him, and in more ways than just football, excuse me, but you know, I'm always trying to take something from I'm always trying to be a sponge and absorb, you know, as much as I can from him, and in all aspects.
I would say, with all, with all the great coaches that are around this building and places that I've worked it's taken the, you know, the things that you like, that they do, and it's also, I don't think I can do it like them. Let me try and do it my way. So ideas, thoughts and and try new things. I'm always trying to, always trying to do that. And I'm just my own person, you know, I'm I'm not him. My brother's not him. Me and my brother aren't the same. So, yeah, it's just is what it is."
On how he got into coaching football:
"Yeah, I mean, just being around the game, just being around the game, being around the guys, you know, going all the way back to my grandpa, you know, it's kind of, you know, part of the family, you know, my mom always told me that I could do something better with my life, but I just kind of fell in love with the game. I appreciate my mom for saying that. And, and at this point, I understand a little bit what she's saying.
But, you know, my grandpa used to say, if you love what you do, then you never work a day in your life, and especially during training camp, where it's, you know, just all football, the month of August is dedicated to football and getting ready for the football season. And, and I really enjoy that. I love that, you know, it's a great time. Everything. Every other day in the year is an important day to, you know, get into the season, but this is a time where the wheels really get spinning and yeah, just really excited for the year."
