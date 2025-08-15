How Yoga Has Turned Into Hubert Davis, Bill Belichick's Friend
The world of sports is typically associated with running, jumping, staying active and in the best shape possible for athletes, beyond building skills for the sport itself, regardless of the matter. But maybe not so much of breathing slowly, inhaling and exhaling, calmly but surely, over and over — sometimes to the voice of an instructor, other times not.
UNC men's basketball Head Coach Hubert Davis and football Head Coach Bill Belichick, two notable people who took jobs to lead their respective programs four seasons apart, have found a way to implement yoga for players. Coach Davis' team used yoga through what looks like a team bonding exercise, led by an instructor.
The Tar Heels were able to stretch, lay down, and experience a unique bonding moment with each other. However, Coach Belichick spoke to reporters during the third media availability on Wednesday, August 13 inside the Bill Koman Practice Complex.
Bill Belichick's Thoughts on Yoga
The eight-time Super Bowl champion voiced his thoughts on the use of yoga and how players are doing a numerous activities to keep themselves in the right condition.
"It's part of the recovery process," said Belichick on Wednesday, August 13. "We do a lot of things for recovery, obviously, food, nutrition, hydration, sleep treatment, soft tissue massage, contrast, tubs, yoga, foam rollers, stretching, those kind of things. I mean, I just rattled off probably a dozen of them, or whatever. So there's a lot of things that we do. They're all part of it. Some guys use some more than others, depending on what they're trying to accomplish. So it's a comprehensive program. It's not just based on one thing, but, you know, the yoga sessions are part of it."
For the football team, yoga is just one of many forms of recovery after long practices, especially ones with full pads, as it did for the second time during fall camp (which began on August 2).
Both men's basketball and football are seen as the two sports at the top of the athletics program of the university, respectively, given the amount of money that goes into each sport and the hype and interest gathered by fans, student or not. By the time November rolls around, the two teams will both be in season simultaneously, in the hope of bringing UNC toward something better than a first-round exit in the NCAAT and a 6-7 record on the gridiron.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!