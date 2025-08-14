UNC Men’s Hoops: What Are the Official Jersey Numbers?
The release of official jersey numbers before every collegiate season is something for fans to keep an eye out for. Whether it is a longtime fan who has attended the school or a young kid trying to find their favorite player, knowing such information will make the game experience that much better, in my opinion, at least. At the college level, a player can only stay for so long, and then the next set of players will wear that number (unless the jersey is getting retired, of course).
Head Coach Hubert Davis will be taking control of his fifth roster, and there are some high expectations placed on him ahead of the season, particularly on how the results come out. The ups and downs of the last four years have been quite the roller coaster, as I have said before, and consistency has been a standard for the program since the Dean Smith days, leading up to Roy Williams' time as the head coach (following Matt Doherty's short stint in Chapel Hill).
Let's dive into the official numbers of UNC's 2025-2026 roster.
Official Jersey Numbers
Per GoHeels, these are the official jersey numbers:
0 - Kyan Evans
1 - Zayden High
2 - James Brown
3 - Derek Dixon
4 - Jaydon Young
5 - Isaiah Denis
6 - Elijah Davis
7 - Seth Trimble
8 - Caleb Wilson
11 - Jonathan Powell
13 - Henri Veesaar
15 - Jarin Stevenson
25 - John Holbrook
32 - Evan Smith
40 - Ivan Matlekovic
44 - Luka Bogavac
High returns to the team with his same jersey number, Brown continues to sport No. 2 (although in the past the point guard has been known for doing so), Dixon fills in No. 3 after Elliot Cadeau's departure (now at Michigan), Wilson will wear No. 8 (last worn by Paxson Wojick during the 2023-2024 season). Trimble will keep his No. 7, but Evans will suit up in the No. 0, Trimble's jersey number originally as a freshman.
Nobody on this year's roster elected to go with No. 9, a digit last worn by Drake Powell who is now in the NBA with the Brooklyn Nets.
Bogavac in his first collegiate season of basketball will wear No. 44, the number of former Tar Heel Justin Jackson who played a huge role for UNC during its run to winning the national championship in 2017.
