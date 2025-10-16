Four-Star RB Reopens Recruitment After Leaving UNC
With 40 offers currently on the table, four-star running back Amir Brown has decommitted from North Carolina. The Tar Heels' Class of 2027 still has the potential to get back on track, but losing Brown is a huge hit.
Brown had committed to UNC on August 3, 2025. In the span from then until October 15, he didn't go on any visits or have any offers thrown his way. Clearly, Brown was looking back on some of the offers he had and realized that North Carolina wasn't where he wanted to play.
HC Bill Belichick wasn't around when they were one of two teams to throw him an offer on June 28, 2024. The UNC program was in a different position at that time, but the Tar Heels have always kept a close eye on the four-star RB.
Indiana was the only other team to initially throw an offer his way. Even though Brown went on an unofficial visit to Penn State on November 9, 2024, the Rolesville, NC native still stayed true to the Tar Heels. Now, that is no longer the case.
Brown's Well Wishes
- "To North Carolina, I just want to say thanks for giving me the opportunity to continue my academic and athletic career. After deep thoughts and prayers with my family, I think it is best for me to reopen my recruitment… It’s a long time until December," Brown told Rivals' Hayes Fawcett.
Fawcett learned of Brown's top schools, which include: Texas, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Indiana, Florida State, and Oregon. In fact, he already has a visit lined up with Notre Dame.
- "I have a visit to Notre Dame this weekend for their game against USC,” Brown said.
- “Me and Coach Seider have a great relationship that carried on from Penn State. He’s not just a football type guy. I talk to him about everything, not just football. So when you get a coach who’s not just talking to you about football, that just means a lot. That shows just a different type of relationship.”
Brown, the No. 27 running back in the Class of '27, has plans to visit Texas and Nebraska before the season comes to an end. He's currently eyeing the Cornhuskers' October 25 game against Northwestern and the Longhorns' November 1 matchup against Vanderbilt.
At this point, it's a lost cause to believe Belichick and company could bring Brown back. His talents will be taken elsewhere as UNC has to regroup and find another stud running back to join them in 2027.
