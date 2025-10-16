Four-Star RB Reopens Recruitment After Leaving UNC

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Amir Brown has Decommitted from North Carolina, he tells me for @rivals



The 5’11 205 RB from Raleigh, NC had been Committed to the Tar Heels since August



He currently holds a total of 40 Offershttps://t.co/T7PLgs5Mjm pic.twitter.com/9goEMVu9nj