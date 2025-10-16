UNC Faces Stiff Competition For Five-Star OT
Once again, head coach Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels have their work cut out for them. After falling behind in recruiting last season, it's seemingly going to take a miracle for them to land this five-star offensive tackle.
If one thing is for certain, it's that Belichick and company need to step up their game. They're well aware of that, but a late jump on the transfer portal last year set them back for the 2025 season. Now, they're doing everything possible to always be two steps ahead.
In doing so, they've extended an offer to five-star OT Mark Matthews. Matthews, the No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2027, already has 39 offers on the table. With offers from Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, and Ohio State, among many others, the Tar Heels won't have it easy in this recruiting process.
Miami, Florida, and Florida State have all extended offers to the 6'6'' 300-pound tackle. Matthews attends St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, FL, already giving those Florida schools the edge. It's worth noting that FIU, UCF, and USF also have offers on the table.
August 5, 2025, marked the date UNC offered to Matthews. They were far from the first, as the USF Bulls and FIU Golden Panthers have had their eye on him since December 4, 2023. Pittsburgh also threw an offer his way on that date, which was one month prior to him receiving any other offers.
To make matters worse, Belichick's squad threw an offer his way after he already had five unofficial visits with four different teams. The first came on March 18 with Miami, a team that QB Carson Beck has led to No. 2 in the nation. One month later, Matthews attended an unofficial visit with the Florida State Seminoles.
One day after going to FSU, he unofficially visited with the Florida Gators. Matthews, who was clearly impressed, went on another unofficial visit on June 21, just over two months after his last visit. Sandwiched in between those was an unofficial visit on June 6 with Nebraska.
It's worth noting Matthews has since unofficially visited Miami two more times, along with Notre Dame and Texas A&M since UNC extended an offer. Belichick and his coaching staff are at least in the mix for Matthews, though it seems highly unlikely with how much recruiting the Florida schools are doing. Never say never, but in this scenario, it's hard for UNC fans to get their hopes up.
