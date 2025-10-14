All Tar Heels

Andrew Simpson Talks Traveling to the West Coast, Thaddeus Dixon

Andrew Simpson stood in front of the media on Monday to detail traveling back home to California plus more.

Jeremiah Artacho

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers quarterback Conner Harrell (15) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Andrew Simpson (2) for a sack during the second half at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers quarterback Conner Harrell (15) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Andrew Simpson (2) for a sack during the second half at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

North Carolina linebacker Andrew Simpson transferred from Boise State and is now a part of UNC's defense that has struggled to defend Power 4 teams (TCU, UCF and Clemson). Simpson capped off Monday's press conference with the media following head coach Bill Belichick and offensive lineman Christo Kelly's appearances.

UN
Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

To Watch, Check Out the Video:

On Filling in Thaddeus Dixon's Shoes

UN
Sep 20, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) warms up before the game against the UCF Knights at the Bounce House Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

“The whole group knows they got to take a step forward, you know, filling in for his shoes. It was a tough loss, you know, this week, but we know that we got a good group of guys that want it, you know, they're young, they're hungry, guys that just can't wait to get out there and play well for the school."

"So that's all you can ask from them, come in every single day trying to be better, grow and lead to winning football.”

UN
Sep 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Kevorian Barnes (2) scores a touchdown as safety Austin Jordan (1) celebrates and North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Thaddeus Dixon (1) defends in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

On Going Back to California

“Yeah, every single day I'm blessed and thankful to just, you know, go another day living my dream being a collegiate athlete, but going back to California means a lot to me, and, you know, a few other guys on the team that are also from there, because obviously I have a lot of family who can make the trip and going so far from home, you know, to play my last year."

UN
Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"That doesn't happen every single game. So going back to California means a lot, trying to play hard, for my family, for my team.”

On the Time Change Taking Place When Playing on the West Coast

“It's different. But I would say it's the same as far as, like the game, the way you play the game, you know, football is going to be the same way when the ball gets put down for me. So that's pretty much how I look at it.”

UN
Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks on at this team during the second half against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

On Boise State's Winning Culture Compared to UNC

“Yeah. I mean, I would say even when you are winning a lot of games, it's not always going well. You know, every single day there's something new. Every single practice, you know, there's something you can grow in."

UN
Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks at his iPad during the second half against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"So I feel like whether you win or lose, it's not always the sun shines and rainbows everybody expects, but I would say, just doing your best every day to put your best foot forward, you know, being thankful that you get to have another opportunity to grow and get better. And that's pretty much how I look at it.”

Please follow us on X when you click right here!

Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!

feed

Published
Jeremiah Artacho
JEREMIAH ARTACHO

Jeremiah Artacho graduated from DTCC with an associate's degree in journalism and attends UNC now, where he is pursuing his bachelor's in journalism. He brings tremendous experience covering the Tar Heels to his new role as North Carolina Tar Heels Associate Beat Writer on SI.