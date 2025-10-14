Andrew Simpson Talks Traveling to the West Coast, Thaddeus Dixon
North Carolina linebacker Andrew Simpson transferred from Boise State and is now a part of UNC's defense that has struggled to defend Power 4 teams (TCU, UCF and Clemson). Simpson capped off Monday's press conference with the media following head coach Bill Belichick and offensive lineman Christo Kelly's appearances.
On Filling in Thaddeus Dixon's Shoes
“The whole group knows they got to take a step forward, you know, filling in for his shoes. It was a tough loss, you know, this week, but we know that we got a good group of guys that want it, you know, they're young, they're hungry, guys that just can't wait to get out there and play well for the school."
"So that's all you can ask from them, come in every single day trying to be better, grow and lead to winning football.”
On Going Back to California
“Yeah, every single day I'm blessed and thankful to just, you know, go another day living my dream being a collegiate athlete, but going back to California means a lot to me, and, you know, a few other guys on the team that are also from there, because obviously I have a lot of family who can make the trip and going so far from home, you know, to play my last year."
"That doesn't happen every single game. So going back to California means a lot, trying to play hard, for my family, for my team.”
On the Time Change Taking Place When Playing on the West Coast
“It's different. But I would say it's the same as far as, like the game, the way you play the game, you know, football is going to be the same way when the ball gets put down for me. So that's pretty much how I look at it.”
On Boise State's Winning Culture Compared to UNC
“Yeah. I mean, I would say even when you are winning a lot of games, it's not always going well. You know, every single day there's something new. Every single practice, you know, there's something you can grow in."
"So I feel like whether you win or lose, it's not always the sun shines and rainbows everybody expects, but I would say, just doing your best every day to put your best foot forward, you know, being thankful that you get to have another opportunity to grow and get better. And that's pretty much how I look at it.”
