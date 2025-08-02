Who Are UNC Football Coaches Brian Belichick and Armond Hawkins?
Do you know who Brian Belichick is? Or Armond Hawkins? Those are the defensive back and cornerback coaches underneath Bill Belichick, respectively. And if you could not tell already, he has another son besides Steve Belichick on his staff, Brian, is the younger son of the 73-year-old Super Bowl champion.
Here, you can find more details about Belichick and his coaching career in the NFL, per GoHeels:
"Brian Belichick joined the Tar Heel defensive staff as defensive backs/safeties coach in 2025.
He came to Carolina following a nine-year stint with the New England Patriots. He began with the Patriots in 2016 as a scouting assistant, then transitioned to being a coaching assistant before taking over as safeties coach from 2020-23. The youngest son of Bill Belichick, he won a pair of Super Bowl titles during his run in New England and played football and lacrosse at Trinity College.
Belichick's grandfather, Steve, was an assistant football coach for the Tar Heels from 1953-55 before going on to become assistant football coach for more than three decades at the United States Naval Academy. Belichick was a four-year lacrosse letterman at Rutgers before lettering as a senior on the football team at long snapper.
Belichick’s Year-by-Year History
2016: New England Patriots (Personnel Assistant)
2017-2019: New England Patriots (Defensive Assistant)
2020-2024: New England Patriots (Safeties Coach)
2025-Present: North Carolina (Defensive Back and Safeties Coach)"
And for Hawkins, below is background prior to becoming the cornerbacks coach at UNC, leading the CB room filled with Washington transfer Thaddeus Dixon and others, found on GoHeels:
"Armond Hawkins, a former recruiting analyst and secondary coach at the University of Washington, joined the Tar Heels as cornerbacks coach in 2025.
While at Washington, he worked under former Huskies and new UNC defensive coordinator Steve Belichick on a staff that helped UW climb from No. 99 nationally in total defense in 2023 to No. 26 in 2024.
Hawkins' coaching career also includes stints at Arizona (2023) and Colorado (2022). He also was the director of high school relations at Southern California from 2020-22.
Hawkins’ Year-by-Year History
2020-2021: USC (Director of High School Relations)
2022: Colorado (Assistant Recruiting Coordinator)
2023: Arizona (Assistant Director of Recruiting and Defensive Analyst)
2024: Washington (Defensive Analyst)
2025-Present: North Carolina (Cornerbacks Coach)"
With the attendance of defensive back Will Hardy and Dixon, the two are going to be focal points of North Carolina's defense during year No. 1 of "The Belichick Effect."
The season opener on September 1 is less than a month away.
