Bill Belichick’s Comments on California, Justin Wilcox Ahead of Matchup

What did Bill Belichick have to say about the California Bears during Monday's press conference?

Jeremiah Artacho

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick during the first quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
UNC football will travel all the way to the West Coast for a date with the California Bears, who hold a record of 4-2 through their first six contests. North Carolina is coming off another bye week after its contest against the Clemson Tigers, where the Tar Heels were destroyed by head coach Dabo Swinney's squad, 38-10.

The Bill Belichick era has turned into everything but what fans expected during the offseason when he was hired. Belichick has managed just two wins over the Charlotte 49ers and the Richmond Spiders, two non-Power 4 teams. But another opportunity awaits to get its first one of the 2025 season on Friday, October 17.

Belichick spoke to the media to address last week's rumors of a possible buyout, and also detailed his thoughts about the Bears.

“We had a good week last week on the field, a lot of improvement individually, both physically and from a football fundamental standpoint," said Belichick. "And you know, by units, obviously, guys that work together, offensive line, DBs, punt team and so forth. So, you know, we're a team of teams, and all those teams are all striving to be the very best that they can in the unit that they represent."

"So looking forward to really turn our focus with full speed ahead here towards Cal. This is a program you know has some similarities to us. Certainly coached against and worked with. Coach Rivera (Ron Rivera) out there as the General Manager. Coach (Justin) Wilcox is a very good defensive coach. They do an excellent job."

"They've had some impressive games this year. It's good win for him against BC (Boston College), some of their key players stepped up for him, and made some impressive plays. They have some good skill players, certainly (Jaron-Keawe) Sagapolutele at quarterback is having a godo year as a freshman; they got some big receivers."

"(Jacob) De Jesus is an explosive returner and kind of slot receiver. He does a lot of things for him. And then defensively, they have a couple of really good pass rushers and good secondary players as well, made some big plays for him in their wins."

"Also mentioned (Jaiven) Plummer and other big receivers, probably one of the best special teams players we'll see this year. He's excellent player in coverage, and has been a really hard guy to block."

"Big challenge for us here is going across the country to play a good football team, and a team that I know is very well coached, and they do a lot of things fundamentally well that we have to be ready for."

"So, excited to get back on the field yesterday, and again today here, as we dive all the way into these guys before we hit the road on Thursday to head out of West Coast. Excited for the week and the challenge.”

To Belichick's comment, the Bears have been led by Sagapolutele, who has thrown for 1,487 yards and nine touchdowns, but has also surrendered seven interceptions. The Ewa Beach, Hawaii native has a quarterback rating of 42.2.

California's Quarterback Situation Compared to UNC's

During home games this season, California's quarterback has completed 71 of his 107 pass attempts (66.4 percent) for 791 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. Sagapolutele threw for three touchdowns against Minnesota on September 13.

The Bears' matchup against Duke, he threw for 245 yards on 20 passes, but had three interceptions that played a part in the 45-21 loss.

UNC's debate between having either Gio Lopez or Max Johnson as the starting quarterback has not fanned out positively, despite Johnson completing 61.9 percent of his throws while facing the Tigers — 26/42 passes were made.

Belichick has to make a decision on who gets the nod in game No. 6 of the season — aiming toward its "best" win (all things considered, of course). Lopez or Johnson against Sagapolutele will be a battle that will determine who adds another tally to the win column. The offense has been lacking for most of the year thus far, besides running back Demon June showing flashes.

UNC-California is another game that could propel North Carolina in the right direction if executed properly.

