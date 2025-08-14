Carolina Football’s Defensive Front Under Microscope
Fall camp is winding down for North Carolina football, but one pressing issue lingers: the depth of the interior defensive line.
Bill Belichick’s arrival in Chapel Hill has energized the fan base, revived traditions like the Old Well Walk and created one of college football’s most expensive gameday experiences. A season-long Hulu documentary will follow the Tar Heels, but the hype may hinge on an unproven defensive front.
Belichick’s résumé speaks for itself. He has won eight Super Bowl rings — six as New England Patriots head coach and two as the New York Giants’ defensive coordinator. He helped craft dominant defenses in the early 2000s that carried the Patriots to titles before Tom Brady became the centerpiece. His schemes have historically maximized talent, often without a roster full of Hall of Famers. That defensive expertise is expected to bring immediate improvement to a North Carolina unit that has struggled to stop the run for years.
Carolina's Issues on the Interior
The challenge this season is clear. The Tar Heels have ranked no better than 66th nationally in rush defense over the past three seasons, bottoming out at 97th in 2021. In the ACC, that’s been a glaring weakness opponents have consistently exploited. Belichick’s philosophy is clear — stopping the run is the foundation of his defensive system — but this year’s roster construction presents a unique challenge because of the lack of experience in the interior defensive line.
Only three defensive tackle snaps from last season return — all from Leroy Jackson. There are also only two members of the interior defensive line that are upperclassmen: C.J. Mims and Isaiah Johnson
North Carolina did add three experienced transfers in Mims (ECU), Deontre Robinson (Florida), and Johnson (Arizona) to fill the gap, however. Mims has logged 576 snaps over two seasons, Robertson posted a 79.8 tackling grade in limited duty, and Johnson generated a 10.2% pass rush pressure rate last fall. Still, behind them is one of the youngest position groups in the country.
Fall camp has offered limited opportunities to evaluate the group. Media access has been restricted, and full-pads sessions have been sparse. While the overall defense looks deeper and more athletic, the success of Belichick’s scheme depends heavily on the ability to control the line of scrimmage.
History shows the value of a dominant interior — Clemson’s national championship defenses in the late 2010s were anchored by NFL-caliber tackles. A similar foundation would allow UNC’s improved secondary and pass rush to thrive. Without it, even the best scheming can be undone.
The season’s outlook remains optimistic. A veteran offensive line and a reinforced defense offer a chance to surprise opponents, especially with Belichick shaping game plans. But unless the Tar Heels can shore up their interior run defense, the program risks another year of being gashed between the tackles.
For all the hype, North Carolina’s path to success in 2025 might hinge on the most unglamorous unit on the field — and whether an unproven group of defensive tackles can grow up fast.
