3 Notable Quotes: Defensive Lineman Leroy Jackson
Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Leroy Jackson stepped to the podium Wednesday afternoon to answer questions from the media following Head Coach Bill Belichick, Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer, Offensive Coordinator Freddie Kitchens and Defensive Coordinator Steve Belichick.
Below are three things he said during his appearance.
On Khmori House's comment about how he "loves" the defensive linemen:
"I would say, you know, linebackers and d-line have to be on the same page with that chemistry, you know, K-House to say that that's great for the d-lineman, but d-lineman also had to have a great communication with the linebackers going back so that they work back and forth, and it just keep going back to the DBs.
So it was great that K-House said that, and we just got to keep building that day by day by day, and stand with that communication and communication was key, and will forever be key during that chemistry build and just continue to do what we do every day and day by day."
On everything starting up front on the defensive end:
"Yeah, most definitely, it does start up front, then it moves back. But you know, every day it's a day-by-day between offense and defense, you know, o-line, d-line, wide receivers, and everything that competition level has been built, and they're forever to get greater. And just the communication between both sides is very key. And just continue to compete versus the offense.
Every practice is going to be a hard practice; make the game easier, and just the competition level is high. You gotta stay at that level. You can't go down. You gotta keep going higher and higher."
On becoming leaner and the position his body is in:
"I definitely noticed a lot with being leaner, actually eating right, and taking the little things with my nutrition better, to be able to better myself and be able to have a healthy season, and to be able to play better on the field. And you know, with this nutrition, when they came in, it was great for all the players to be able to get the right things, what they needed to better focus on the little things — the little things that you need to be able to eat right and practice right also, and practice hard, because with this new staff it is a hard foundation.
The standards are high, but we still gotta take care of our bodies, and one of those things is nutrition, and that's a big part of being healthy and staying on the field and doing what we can do as a person."
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!