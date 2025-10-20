UNC’s Offensive Grades Revealed After Loss to Cal
North Carolina suffered a tough 21-18 loss at the hands of California last Friday. Here are the PFF grades for Tar Heel offense.
- Here's an explanation of how PFF's grading works: On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2, ranging from a pick-six to a late touchdown pass with expected plays graded as a 0. Each game is graded by two different analysts and any discrepancies are settled by a senior analyst. Grades are then normalized to account for game situation and converted to a 0-100 scale.
Overall Offensive PFF Grades
Offense: 58.5
Pass : 72.5
Pass Block 74.6
Receiving 47.5
Run: 70.1
RUn Block 50.6
The offense only put up 287 yards of offense. While the numbers are low, there is context. The offense, for the most part, showed improvement, especially on the offensive line where there was more push off the line of scrimmage and the PFF scores for pass and run blocking show that.
The passing game was more effective as Gio Lopez finally showed some poise in the pocket and was making tighter throws than usual.
That arguably was because he looked healthier after he had a car accident a few days before the first game of the season and has been battling injuries since then. He acknowledged that he was healthier in the game against Cal than previous ones.
However, the overall passing grade and Lopez’s numbers would be much better had the wide receiver group as a whole stepped up as the group had three of UNC’s five drops.
Best Performances
TE Connor Cox
- 76.5 Offense Rating, 78.3 Receiving Grade, 71.4 Run Block Grade
- 24 total snaps (17 of 24 snaps were for run blocking
- Two catches for eight yards
WR Kobe Paysour
- 74.0 Offense Grade, 73.2 Receiving Grade
- 55 snaps
- Six catches for 101 yards (16.8 yards per catch) on seven targets
- 85.7% catch rate
- Five 1st Down catches
QB Gio Lopez
- 73.1 Offense Grade, 72.5 Pass Grade
- 19-for-35 (54.2%) for 167 yards, No TDs or INTs
- Adjusted completion percentage of 70.5% (measures a quarterback's accuracy by excluding plays where a completion was impossible or not intended)
- 5 Drops
RB Benjamin Hall
- 69.5 Offense, 73.9 Run
- 14 carries for 68 yards (4.9 yards per carry) with a TD
- Three broken tackles
- Four runs of 10 yards or more
- Four 1st Down runs
- 26.5% Breakaway Percentage
- Grades would have been higher if not for two dropped passes
OL Chad Lindbergh
- 68.3 Offense Grade, 85.4 Pass Block Grade, 61.4 Run Block Grade
- 69 snaps at center
- No sacks, QB hits, hurries or pressures on 44 pass block reps (2nd consecutive game where he has done so)
