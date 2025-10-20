How UNC’s Offense Grades Out at Midseason
On this episode of the Tar Heels Insider Podcast, beat writer Grant Chachere gives his midseason assessment of UNC's offense.
To watch, check out the video below!
Here is a partial transcript of UNC starting quarterback Gio Lopez's presser.
On Kobe Paysour…
I think Kobe has always been a great player at a great fall camp, even great in practice. I think tonight was just one of those situations where he just the ball was going was going to him. He was getting open. I was finding them. But I think there was no development back into I think he's always been Kobe, from what I've seen, but he's great player. I'm proud of him, and he showed up really big for us tonight.
On whether Paysour’s emergence will open up more possibilities for UNC’s offense…
I think it's going to open up the offense even more. You know, just, not just Kobe and ship, I think, you know, Chris (Culliver) and Shanard (Clower) is coming along, and Nathan Lee cock, of course, he had, you know about, you know, tough play, right? But he's, he's a great player. There's a reason he was showing up tonight. He was on the field a lot more than he was previous games
On the development of offense during the bye week with several players stepping up…
You know, just development, you know, everybody was, you know, at bye week, it felt like everybody was going in after us. And just, we just hear bad thing after bad thing. But then we got closer as a team, and we just developed and put our head down and got, you know, good practice in during the bye week. And I think it just came and showed up today. Of course, we didn't get the outcome we wanted, but I think, you know, step in the right direction.
Of course, we lost in the feel good. But I think for like, I think there's nothing, of course, we want to win, but just something to look at. Like, man, we can. We're good team. We just got keep putting things together. We still lost this game on our own. We had, I mean, three turnovers, technically, because of last play, but two turnovers that we can clean up and we can win this ball game.
On his initial reaction to Nathan Leacock’s fumble and aftermath…
You know, of course, he wanted it to score, of course, but I think the first reaction was to just go talk to Nate. You know, I've been in a situation against TC where I had two turnovers, I went for a touchdown and two turnovers against UCF, where I was like, Man, this kind of sucks. But, you know, for him, I think just showing up for him and being a good teammate.
And I think the first thing I told him was, hey, we're gonna get the ball back. You know, you can never be down and down. And out of a game you have three it was three minutes and 14 seconds left on the clock, you know, we're just thinking, get the ball back and try to go score again.
