Breaking Down UNC’s Struggles Against Cal
North Carolina came very close to securing its first win over a Power Four opponent since Nov. 16, 2024, when it faced California on Friday night. However, the Tar Heels couldn't seal the victory, as the Bears defeated them 21-18.
Just before he was about to walk into the end zone for a potential game-winning touchdown, wide receiver Nathan Leacock had the ball knocked loose by California cornerback Brent Austin, who then recovered it in the end zone.
UNC had plenty of opportunities to win as Cal struggled to put the game away. However, three turnovers—including Leacock’s costly fumble in the end zone—proved too much to overcome.
Here is the report card from the game.
Offense: C+
It wasn’t the most productive game for the offense, as it only gained 287 yards, and it didn’t look pretty. However, something felt different about this performance compared to some of the other lackluster performances by the offense and that’s because it felt like it was making a small stride.
Quarterback Gio Lopez, who didn’t have a perfect game, completed 19 of 35 passes for 167 yards and looked healthier, throwing with more zip than in previous games. He has been dealing with lingering injuries throughout the year, stemming from a car accident just days before UNC’s season opener against TCU.
Ben Hall had a solid outing by rushing for 68 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown where he bulldozed over a defender before getting into the endzone. Davion Gause also had six carries for 31 yards and a touchdown.
Kobe Paysour demonstrated his potential on the field, delivering the best performance by a Carolina receiver this season. He caught six passes for 101 yards and became the only North Carolina wideout to top the 100-yard mark.
Based off the individual performances and it looked a bit more polish in its previous two games, the offense will get a favorable grade here.
Defense: B+
It was a strong showing by North Carolina’s defense, which held California to just 294 yards of total offense. The Golden Bears entered the game averaging 351.7 yards per game.
Carolina’s defense, which had allowed 465.3 yards per game against its previous three Power Four opponents—TCU, UCF and Clemson—limited the Bears to just 294 yards of total offense. The defensive breakout star was edge rusher Tyler Thompson, who recorded two sacks and a forced fumble.
North Carolina recorded 6.0 tackles for loss and Thompson had the most with two. Safety Will Hardy led the UNC with seven tackles and recorded 0.5 tackles for loss.
Although California’s offense is not among the nation’s best and offensive coordinator Bryan Harsin called several questionable plays Friday, it’s notable that Clemson also struggled on offense throughout the season before finding its rhythm and defeating North Carolina.
Special Teams: A-
Rece Verhoff hit a 41-yard field goal with 6:14 left in the second quarter. Punter Tom Maginess averaged 42 yards on six punts, totaling 252 yards, with four of those punts landing inside the 20-yard line. Running back Jaylen McGill returned four kickoffs for 83 yards, including a 32-yard return.
