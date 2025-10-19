All Tar Heels

Breaking Down UNC’s Struggles Against Cal

The North Carolina Tar Heels saw some improvements, but not enough to earn the victory against the California Golden Bears.

Grant Chachere

Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Connor Cox (81) gets tackled by California Golden Bears linebacker Cade Uluave (0) in the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium.
Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Connor Cox (81) gets tackled by California Golden Bears linebacker Cade Uluave (0) in the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
In this story:

North Carolina came very close to securing its first win over a Power Four opponent since Nov. 16, 2024, when it faced California on Friday night. However, the Tar Heels couldn't seal the victory, as the Bears defeated them 21-18.

Just before he was about to walk into the end zone for a potential game-winning touchdown, wide receiver Nathan Leacock had the ball knocked loose by California cornerback Brent Austin, who then recovered it in the end zone.

Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears head coach Justin Wilcox and North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick shake hands after the game at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

UNC had plenty of opportunities to win as Cal struggled to put the game away. However, three turnovers—including Leacock’s costly fumble in the end zone—proved too much to overcome.

Here is the report card from the game.

Offense: C+

UNC
Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) throws against the California Golden Bears in the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

It wasn’t the most productive game for the offense, as it only gained 287 yards, and it didn’t look pretty. However, something felt different about this performance compared to some of the other lackluster performances by the offense and that’s because it felt like it was making a small stride.

Quarterback Gio Lopez, who didn’t have a perfect game, completed 19 of 35 passes for 167 yards and looked healthier, throwing with more zip than in previous games. He has been dealing with lingering injuries throughout the year, stemming from a car accident just days before UNC’s season opener against TCU.

Sep 20, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) warms up before the game against the UCF Knights at the Bounce House Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Ben Hall had a solid outing by rushing for 68 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown where he bulldozed over a defender before getting into the endzone. Davion Gause also had six carries for 31 yards and a touchdown.

UNC
Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Benjamin Hall (28) runs for a touchdown against the California Golden Bears in the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Kobe Paysour demonstrated his potential on the field, delivering the best performance by a Carolina receiver this season. He caught six passes for 101 yards and became the only North Carolina wideout to top the 100-yard mark.

Based off the individual performances and it looked a bit more polish in its previous two games, the offense will get a favorable grade here.

Defense: B+

UNC
Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears running back LJ Johnson Jr. (11) gets brought down by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (21), linebacker Tyler Thompson (40), and defensive back Marcus Allen (29) in the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

It was a strong showing by North Carolina’s defense, which held California to just 294 yards of total offense. The Golden Bears entered the game averaging 351.7 yards per game.

Carolina’s defense, which had allowed 465.3 yards per game against its previous three Power Four opponents—TCU, UCF and Clemson—limited the Bears to just 294 yards of total offense. The defensive breakout star was edge rusher Tyler Thompson, who recorded two sacks and a forced fumble.

UNC
Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks on before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

North Carolina recorded 6.0 tackles for loss and Thompson had the most with two. Safety Will Hardy led the UNC with seven tackles and recorded 0.5 tackles for loss.

Although California’s offense is not among the nation’s best and offensive coordinator Bryan Harsin called several questionable plays Friday, it’s notable that Clemson also struggled on offense throughout the season before finding its rhythm and defeating North Carolina.

Special Teams: A-

UNC
Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels place kicker Rece Verhoff (90) kicks a field goal in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Rece Verhoff hit a 41-yard field goal with 6:14 left in the second quarter. Punter Tom Maginess averaged 42 yards on six punts, totaling 252 yards, with four of those punts landing inside the 20-yard line. Running back Jaylen McGill returned four kickoffs for 83 yards, including a 32-yard return.

Please follow us on X when you click right here!

Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!

feed

Published
Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.