The Magical Opening Drive of UNC Football
Yes, it has only been two games, a minuscule sample size to say too much about a team that has a new head coach and plenty of new players. However, it does not change the fact that North Carolina's opening drive stands out from the rest through the first two games.
Quarterback Gio Lopez sends a deep shot to the left side of the field to wide receiver Jordan Shipp against TCU, then repeats a similar play with another missile to wide receiver Chris Culliver — resulting in a touchdown — facing Charlotte.
But then... it goes away, all of it; all of the magic — poof, just like that. In both games, every drive after, for Head Coach Bill Belichick, his quarterback was unable to repeat anything remotely close to the long-ball throws he completed, not even an attempt. The plays became short passes, slants and even a checkdown pass at one point on third and 11 during the third quarter, the last time out for UNC.
If Belichick can somehow manage to have similar drives with vertical passes, it may pay dividends. Each drive, as the game progressed, became less and less explosive in regard to passing, at least. The Tar Heels resorted to the run game, which worked out for them — freshman Demon June showed that he can be a reliable player in the backfield — and can make a good case to be a starter this season. His explosive, quick and bull-like force rushing the ball is something the rest of UNC's backs did not display.
Consistency Throughout the Entire Game Will Do Wonders for UNC
It will do wonders... consistency is the formula for North Carolina to find its identity and a rhythm within its offense. If Belichick and Offensive Coordinator Freddie Kitchens find the right set of plays that involve deep-passes and effective running — then it will be setting itself up for success in the long run.
The moments where the offense becomes sloppy are when it kills any momentum, so finding the right set of plays will serve the Tar Heels well. UNC has an opportunity to find a groove on Saturday, September 13, against the Richmond Spiders (1-1) at 3:30 p.m. at home.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!