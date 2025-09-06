Former UNC Star's Exit Raises Eyebrows Over Belichick’s NIL Strategy
North Carolina lost one of its top defensive linemen this offseason when junior Beau Atkinson transferred to Ohio State, and his departure has raised questions about Bill Belichick’s first year in Chapel Hill.
Atkinson, who recorded 35 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks last season, said his decision was rooted in playing against stronger competition.
“I think it was just time for me to go,” Atkinson told Eleven Warriors. “I think I just wanted to play at the highest level that I could.”
Could Belichick's Mishandling of NIL Impacted Atkinson Transferring?
Despite his comments sounding like he wanted to go up against better competition to improve his draft stock, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has another insight on the reason the edge rusher decided to head over to Columbus.
Breer, who is an Ohio State alumnus, appeared on Thursday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak & Bertrand and suggested NIL negotiations factored into Atkinson’s exit.
“What I heard is that he was offered an incentive-laden deal,” Breer said of Atkinson’s spring at UNC. “Heavy on incentives. Their best player. It was going to be heavy on incentives NIL-wise.”
Atkinson participated in spring practices under Belichick before entering the transfer portal. While he framed his decision as a competitive move, Breer’s report hints that UNC’s approach to NIL may have played a role.
“These kids can up and leave now,” Breer said. “There’s a different way that you have to approach these kids now because of the danger of losing them. So, I wonder about some of those things, the adjustments there.”
The loss also highlights the transition Belichick is navigating in Chapel Hill. The six-time Super Bowl champion coach leaned on his NFL background in assembling his staff, but college football operates under different rules, where NIL deals and the transfer portal often dictate roster stability.
Atkinson was Definitely Missed
TCU's offense gained 542 yards in its dominating win over UNC on Sept. 1 and did it with relative ease
TCU ran for 258 yards and averaged 7.4 yards per carry. It was the first time in two years that the Horned Frogs rushed for over 200 yards. The Horned Frogs ran for two touchdowns of 20 or more yards. Moreover, the TCU quarterback completed 75% of his passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns.
That's because there was zero pressure up front from UNC's defensive line. The defensive line did not pick up a single tackle for loss and it only had eight hurries and one hit on Hoover. According to PFF, Hoover was only pressured six times throughout the game.
The defense as a unit had an average PFF pass rush grade of 59.6, which is considered below average. On true pass sets (pass plays excluding play-action, RPOs and screens), only three UNC defensive linemen picked up a PFF pass rush grade of 60 or more: Xavier Lewis (74.9), Smith Vilbert (66.3), and Isaiah Johnson (60.0).
If Atkinson was still on the roster, how much would his pass rushing ability helped Tar Heels' defense?
