Tar Heels Recruiting Former Versatile Oregon Commit
Villami Moala has decommitted from the University of Oregon, where he has been committed since October. It should really come as no surprise since he flipped to Oregon after verbally committing to the University of Southern California.
The Eugene, Oregon product is a three-star recruit and rumor has it the North Carolina Tar Heels are active in his recruitment and are looking to bring the big defensive lineman to Chapel Hill. Moala is changing a lot in his life as he is moving out of Oregon and transferring to Alabaster (Alabama) for his senior season.
The 6-foot-3, 340 pound Moala has been in contact with Bill Belichick and his staff since the decommitment was announced over the weekend. Apparently, aside from the Tar Heels, Miami, Nebraska, California, Utah and Florida have all reached out to Moala.
Moala has played on both sides of the ball and can play on either side at the next level. He prefers the defensive line, but he can play offensive guard if necessary.
To no surprise, North Carolina isn't alone. Moala mentioned to Adam Gorney of Rivals that Cal, Florida, Miami, Nebraska and Utah have also reached out to him over the past 24 hours.
A two-way player at the high school level, Moala has the ability to play on either side of the football once he makes his way to college next year. Based on the early outreach, you could expect that the Alabaster, Alabama native will be hearing from plenty more programs before his re-opened recruitment comes to an end.
The national recruiting analyst at 247Sports, is really high on Moala and likes his versatility, especially on the offensive side of the football.
"Moala is dominant two-way player who is getting looked at equally as a nose guard as well as center/offensive guard in college. On the offensive line, he’s a road grader, very physical and a punishing run blocker," Greg Biggins said. "He plays with a mean streak and has just the right amount of nastiness you want to see in the trenches."
Biggins added that he believes Moala is a day one starter wherever he ends up.
"He’s a good pass blocker as well, light on his feet, moves well laterally and has a strong punch that can jar an opposing tackle. Defensively, he’s more of a straight line bull rusher but shows good hands and a quick first step," Biggins said. "He’s a true nose who can handle double teams, stuff the run and win one on one matchups with his strength and toughness. Projects as a high Power 4 prospect who should be able to compete for early playing time in college."
