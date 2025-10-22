UNC’s Chad Lindbergh Discusses Move to Center, O-Line Progress
North Carolina center Chad Lindbergh spoke to the media at the Kenan Football Center on Tuesday where he discussed his move to center and his progress over the course of the season, what the offensive line has improved on and his friendship with Austin Blaske.
The video of his full presser along with a partial transcript is below.
Do you guys feel like you have a good foundation to build on, like good things that you did that you can sort of keep some positive momentum going into Virginia this weekend?
Yeah, absolutely. I think our offensive line, we've been building every single week. We saw a lot of good explosive rushes, fuels us, fires us up. I think we have a lot of good things going and trying to build on it. This week, we've strung a lot of good practices together and keep going with it.
On how Austin Blaske and Christo Kelly helped him with his move to center...
Yeah. I mean, between him (Blaske) and Christo, a ton of center experience between the two of them. Something that in all my years of college football, when I'm in meetings, I try to learn the center position, because if you can learn center, then you know all five.
So I've been trying to know the assignments and the mic points and all that there. So it was kind of an easier transition. But then Blaske and Christo, they have so much experience. Told me all the techniques I need to know the little tips and tricks. I'll do something wrong, and then, like, first person that comes up to me is Christo telling me, you know, like, this has always worked for me in the past. I'll go do it.
On transferring to UNC and how Blaske influenced it...
We lost our head coach (Mike Blomgren) at Rice. Scott Abel from Davidson, came in. Didn't necessarily want to run the triple option and I decided it was as best to hop in the portal. I looked between University of Houston and here.
Obviously I had Blaske here, someone that can tell me kind of the ins and outs of the program, not necessarily the new coaching staff, but, you know, telling me a lot of good things about Chapel Hill, how, you know, great college town, great place to be, good weather, all that."
"And just, you know, Blaske was big and kind of put me over the edge that, you know, I could go far away from home again. And I really enjoyed it out here.
On what the offensive line did well in run blocking against Cal compared to previous games …
I think we just strung together a couple really good weeks of practice, just gotten used to each other up there and just put it all together, and we're going to continue to build this way. You can continue to play our hardest this next hour, specifically as offensive line, I think we did a better job at finishing our blocks, driving people down the field, playing just a little bit harder, a little bit more with an edge. I think we can continue to build on that and play even harder in the future.
To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE!
Also, follow our Facebook page!