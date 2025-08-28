UNC Commit O'Mari Johnson Ramps Up for Season
The North Carolina Tar Heels have done more than enough to prove that they are one of the better teams in the 2026 recruiting class when it comes to recruiting prospects from all over, as they landed players from a plethora of different states and have asserted their dominance in the 2026 recruiting class thanks to the number of players that they have landed compared to other programs.
They have landed a total of 36 commits which is far more than many will land for the whole class as majority of the schools will only land a total of around 25 commits in the class, which means they are more than 10 commits over average, which is very mind-boggling but at the same time it is a huge win for Bill Belichick and his staff.
It has a huge win because they have plenty of bodies to work with as these guys are wanting the chance to work with one of the greatest coaches of all time if not the greatest NFL coach of all time as he is a former NFL coach for the New England Patriots who let his program to multiple Super Bowl victories, as well as coaching some of the better players in the NFL, such as Tom Brady, who was his quarterback, Rob Gronkowski, who was his tight end and Julian Edelman, who was a wide receiver that didn't get the amount of attention as the other two but still made a dominant impact when given the chance.
When Does UNC Commit O'Mari Johnson Start His Season?
Who could be the talented coach's next star, one could ask. A simple answer would include the one from the state of Mississippi, as they dipped into the state of Mississippi to land, arguably the best athlete in the state, and someone who will make an immediate impact on the defensive side of the football. That player is O'Mari Johnson.
Johnson is someone with tons of upside, and he has the chance to show it in his first high school game, which has yet to be played. He has said to play his first high school football game on Friday when he takes on the. Oak Forest Academy Yellowjackets, in his very first game.
This will be one to watch, as the talented prospect can assert his dominance in his final first high school game of the season before making a trip out east to Chapel Hill.
