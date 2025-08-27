Did Tar Heels Commit Amir Brown Win?
The North Carolina Tar Heels are one of the main teams when it comes to recruiting the 2026 class. They have landed many different commitments in the class. They have landed a grand total of 36 commits in the 2026 class, as they have landed players from all over the nation as well as inside the state of North Carolina.
Not only have they already started to land many different 2026 commits, but they have also got a fresh part to the 2027 recruiting class, which is one of the better classes that we have seen in recent times, as the 2027 class is as deep as can be.
They have landed to commit commitments in the 2027 recruiting class was one of the commits that they landed as one of the top priority for the North Carolina Tar Heels as he attends the same high school as two of their current commits in the 2026 class which makes us high school and insane priority for their own as they can evaluate three players at a time which makes their job insanely easier.
The player I'm talking about is Amir Brown, who is one of the better running backs in the 2027 recruiting class who held offers from many different schools that were hopeful that they could land his commitment. However, he wanted to commit very early on, as he committed to the North Carolina Tar Heels over many different other programs.
He plays for Rolesville High School in Rolesville, North Carolina. This is the same high school as two of the current 2026 recruiting commits for the North Carolina Tar Heels. Those commits in the 2026 class are a pair of brothers, as the commits that play for Rolesville are Jayden Griffin-Haynes and Zavion Griffin-Haynes.
The Griffin-Haynes brothers are two of the players that has done their job at a very high level, similar to the 2027 commit, Amir Brown.
The three North Carolina Tar Heels commits started their season in the losing column as they lost their very first game of the football season, as they were defeated by the Mallard Creek Mavericks, who were one of the highest-ranked teams and only ranked higher than the Rams by one spot, but walked away with a 15-point victory to start this season.
They will hope to get back on track as they look to pick up their first one later this week, as I play on Friday once again with the hopes of gaining the first win
