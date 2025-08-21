When is UNC Commit Trashawn Ruffin's Senior Debut?
Many things allow you to have a successful program when it comes to the fall, but it is an all-around 365-day year that these coaches and the staff in general have to go to work in order to be able to make plays on Saturdays and lead their team to big things down the road.
Many teams continue to do their thing in the 2026 recruiting class and have landed many different recruits in the 2026 recruiting class that would be labeled as some of the best targets in the class for some other schools, and the Tar Heels are one of the teams that have done their job.
The Tar Heels have landed many different commitments in the 2026 class, including 36 total commits. However, one of their top commits is someone who committed very early on, and that player is Trashawn Ruffin.
Ruffin currently attends North Duplin High School in the state of North Carolina, which makes him an in-state prospect and someone who could likely adapt to the college scene and the environment much easier than someone from outside the state. His focus currently, though, is on his football season as this will be the final season of his high school football career and he wants to go out with a bang.
The talented prospect is set to begin his season very soon as North Dublin takes on Southside High School. This game is scheduled for Friday. They will enter this game as the favorite, but this matchup will be very close, as Duplin is 303rd and Southside is 376th in the state, according to MaxPreps.
He previews his season with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI in the past before his first contest.
“Really, I just wanna be the best TraShawn I can be. All I do is work on my game. A lot of loose ends that need to be cleaned up, but overall, I think I am ready. Been working hard," the talented prospect stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about his preparation for his fourth and final high school football season.
What is his personal goals?
"I want to get defensive player of the year. I want to dominate."
What is his team goal?
"Last year we went undefeated and lost 3rd round of playoffs. I want us to go all the way."
Finally, he would discuss his success mindset.
"I feel that if we can win a championship, it will be a success. Everyone wants to win, but as long as my team and I go out there day after day and compete and never give up on what we do, then it will be a success."
